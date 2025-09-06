‘The Voice’ breaks its own rules with a surprise announcement — but we aren’t complaining (neither will you)

In a move that breaks from tradition, ‘The Voice’ has announced Season 30 before Seasons 28 and 29 have even aired.

Ahead of its Season 28 debut on Monday, September 22, 'The Voice' has stunned fans with a new update. Notably, the singing show has announced its judge lineup for Season 29. However, even before the release of Season 28 and Season 29, the show announced Season 30, leaving fans in disbelief. Not only that, the unexpected announcement has sparked buzz among aspiring singers eager to join the competition.

John Legend, Carson Daly, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine 'The Voice' 2025 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

According to 'The Voice' Casting Instagram account, virtual auditions for Season 30 will be held on Wednesday, September 17 and 18, giving hopeful singers across the country a chance to compete for a spot on the long-running series. While coaches for Season 30 have not yet been revealed, the season is not expected to air until fall 2026. To audition for 'The Voice' Season 30, singers must create a free account on the show's website, as per Entertainment Now.

Fans also flooded the comment section, with one writing, "I chased this dream long enough…. I’ll continue doing it my way! Good luck to everyone who goes this route!" while another added, "Holy moly! I first auditioned for the show for Season 2… really debating trying for the 10th time…" Another fan shared, "Oh woowww I know this gon be a big one!" Talking about 'The Voice' Season 28, Snoop Dogg is the first confirmed coach, returning after his debut in Season 26, where he finished in fifth place. NBC confirmed the rest of the lineup, which revealed that Michael Bublé is the only coach returning from Season 27, will join Snoop alongside Niall Horan and Reba McEntire, as per TV Insider.

During the Season 26 finale, Snoop had hinted at coming back, telling host Carson Daly, "Man, this has been a great experience for me. I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again." Furthermore, NBC also revealed that his production company, Death Row Pictures, signed a multi-year deal with the network. In a statement, Snoop said, "Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna [Langley] and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home."

Horan and McEntire will also return as coaches. Horan won both of his previous seasons (23 and 24), while McEntire coached Seasons 24, 25, and 26, winning Season 25. Longtime host Daly, who has been with the show since Season 1, is expected to return as well. 'The Voice' Season 29 will return in spring 2026 on NBC, titled 'The Voice: Battle of Champions,' as per Variety. The revamped format will bring back Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine to the show. The trio will have teams that will consist of 10 artists. In addition, Season 29 will feature four rounds, each introducing a 'Voice' first.