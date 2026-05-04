'Law & Order: SVU': 3 'Star Wars' actors who also appeared in legal drama show that we're sure you forgot

A surprising number of unexpected crossovers that not many are aware of, 'Law & Order: SVU' and 'Star Wars' share plenty of common stars.

One of the longest-running primetime procedural shows, 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit', shares a connection with the 'Star Wars' franchise. Many actors who have been key figures or played important roles in the 'Star Wars' film or series have also appeared on the show, often long before gaining stardom and media attention. The show was the first spin-off of 'Law & Order,' the flagship NBC series that has been on air since 1990. However, it was taken off the network in 2010, only to return after 12 years in 2022 with its 21st season. 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' expanded the show into a franchise in 1999, which has had a total of nine shows so far, including 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent', 'Law & Order: Organized Crime', 'Law & Order: LA,' 'Law & Order: Trial by Jury.' However, none of the spinoffs achieved the success of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' or its parent series.

Still of Kylo Ren from 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy (Image Source: Star Wars)

The first actor on the list who appeared in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' is Kylo Ren himself. Adam Driver had shown his potential to turn to the dark side before wearing Darth Vader's costume. He played a stalker of an actress in the 11th episode of Season 13. The episode, titled 'Theatre Tricks,' aired on January 11, 2012, and showcased Driver's strong performance as a villain. Actress Ming-Na Wen, who had already made a name for herself through her voice acting as the titular character in 'Mulan' and its sequel, also appeared in the series. She played a woman who was forced into prostitution with her family in Season 4 episode 24. Wen later appeared in several 'Star Wars' live-action and animated series as Fennec Shand.

A still from the upcoming film 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: LucasFilm | The Mandalorian and Grogu) )

Actress Nazneen Contractor, who voiced the character of Synara San in 'Star Wars: Resistance,' played the role of a Muslim woman who is assaulted outside her synagogue in an episode of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 23. Synara San is a pirate who becomes a Resistance fighter in the animated show, which ran for two seasons on Disney Channel. Both seasons were nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children's Program. 'The Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal appeared in the Season 12 finale of the crime drama series. In the episode titled 'Smoked', Pascal played a corrupt cop. The actor will return to theatres as the Mandalorian on May 22, 2026, with 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'.