‘Yellowstone’ spin-off brings in a ‘Gilmore Girls’ star — but wait till you see who else is back

Taylor Sheridan’s new ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘Y: Marshals’ gets a massive cast update with ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ stars and more

From expanding the 'Yellowstone' universe to announcing new projects, 2025 is undoubtedly Taylor Sheridan's year. Now, Sheridan's new spin-off, centered around a major 'Yellowstone' character, has got a massive update that has got everyone excited. Reportedly, this new show has added popular and talented stars from 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Mayor of Kingstown,' and honestly, the wait is getting harder than ever.

A still of Luke Grimes from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network | @emersonmiller)

The show in discussion is 'Y: Marshals,' which is set to bring back familiar faces and feel more like a true sequel than a spin-off. CBS confirmed several returning cast members, including Grimes as Kayce Dutton, who leaves the Yellowstone Ranch to serve in a specialized US Marshals team. Joining him are Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, and Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, tying the series closely to the original show, as per Collider.

The official logline of the show reads, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce (Grimes) joins an elite unit of US Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence." New main cast members include Gilmore Girls' Arielle Kebbel as Belle, Mayor of Kingstown's Ash Santos as Andrea, and Tatanka Means as Miles, all playing members of the Marshals unit. Recurring roles feature Brett Cullen as Harry Gifford, head of the US Marshals in Montana, and Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce's military days.

Notably, the new casting news cements the next stage of Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' universe, bringing multiple familiar characters back and creating the most direct continuation of the saga since John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) story paused. Unlike other expansions, such as the Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) spin-off or the prequel '1944,' this series reconnects core 'Yellowstone' players. CBS ordered the show in May for the 2025–2026 season, with a midseason debut planned. The pilot is written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes, with Hudnut also serving as showrunner.

Reportedly, Sheridan executive produces alongside David C Glasser for 101 Studios, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Keith Cox, and others. Paramount Television Studios produces, with Paramount Global Content Distribution managing worldwide sales. Not only that, but Sheridan is also gearing up for the release of Season 2 of his smash hit show, 'Landman,' premiering Sunday, November 16. The Texas oil dramedy, created by Sheridan, will welcome Sam Elliott to the cast, joining returning stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, and Ali Larter, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The first season was a major hit for Paramount+, drawing 35 million global streaming viewers and becoming the platform’s most-watched original series. Season 2's premiere follows closely after Sylvester Stallone's starrer 'Tulsa King', Season 3, which also returned in under a year, showcasing the smooth production pace of Sheridan's current slate.