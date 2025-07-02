‘Yellowstone’ universe breaks tradition as CBS drops major update about Kayce Dutton's spinoff show

It was about time Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton got a show of his own, but there's a twist

All the 'Yellowstone' fans are looking forward to the upcoming spin-off that will revolve around Luke Grimes’ character, Kayce Dutton. For the unversed, the 'Yellowstone' spin-off has been named 'Y: Marshals.' Not long ago, CBS dropped a major update about Taylor Sheridan's forthcoming show, unlike the other shows of the popular 'Yellowstone' universe, which air on Paramount Plus, Grimes' series will premiere on CBS. Up until this moment, the exact premiere date of the spin-off has not been revealed by the network, but the show will air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST and will join the lineup midseason.

During an interview with Variety before the schedule reveal, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach revealed how the show landed on CBS instead of Paramount Plus like the other 'Yellowstone' shows. “I think all of our shows right now are both streaming and linear. That’s what we’re focused on, is trying to make our shows work on both platforms. It certainly did occur to us that the show will do really well on streaming, because all the Taylor shows have. But ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Tulsa King’ also did really well for us when we aired them on the network. So, in terms of Taylor’s involvement, we’re still early in the process. He’s a very busy guy, but we’ll take what we can get," Reinsenbach told the media outlet.

According to a report by Independent, the official logline of the show reads, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

In the CBS show 'Y: Marshals', which will feature 13 episodes, Grimes will be seen reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, the youngest of the Dutton siblings. The production of the series is scheduled to kickstart this summer, and it is expected to drop next year. While having a conversation with Too Fab to promote his new movie 'Eddington', Grimes expressed his excitement about the upcoming 'Y: Marshals' spinoff and gave a small hint to the fans by saying, “You will see some familiar faces."

Up until this moment, not much is known about the star cast of Grimes' upcoming show 'Y: Marshals.' The fans of the 'Yellowstone' universe will have to wait a little longer to know whether their favorite stars will be a part of the show or not. As per Just Jared, during the same interview, Grimes gushed over his character Kayce Dutton and further added, "I'm excited to do it. It's going to be year eight for me, playing the same character, which is, who would have thought that I would ever play a character for eight years? But, he's really close to my heart. He feels like a family member, and it would be weird to fully let him go anyway, so I'm glad we get to reconnect."