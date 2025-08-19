Is Beth and Rip’s spinoff canceled? The ‘Yellowstone’ universe is expanding — but there’s a major catch

The 'Yellowstone' universe keeps growing, but one highly anticipated spinoff may not be arriving on schedule

'Yellowstone' fans might have a hard time after getting the latest news about Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler's spinoff show. Taylor Sheridan’s original neo-Western series 'Yellowstone' wrapped up in December 2024 after five seasons. Since then, many spin-offs have been announced, including 'The Dutton Ranch,' ’Y: Marshals,' and 'The Madison.' However, the highly anticipated show is the one based on Beth and Rip, well-known by many as 'The Dutton Ranch,' which will feature Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles. Recently, the air was filled with rumors suggesting that Beth and Rip's spinoff was headed towards cancellation. Up until this moment, there has been no official comment about the show being canceled. However, there is another update that the fans of the popular 'Yellowstone' franchise will be disappointed to know.

According to a report by ScreenRant, the fans will have to wait a bit longer for Beth and Rip's spinoff, as it has been pushed from its original November 2025 release to sometime in 2026. Currently, the exact release date of the show hasn't been revealed by the network. As per Paramount's Q2 earnings call, which puts out the studio's plan for the entire year and beyond, the release of Beth and Rip's spinoff has been delayed until next year. At the time of writing, the studio hasn't revealed the major reason behind the adjustment. However, the shift in the release schedule of the 'Yellowstone' spinoff could be a result of the recent merger between Skydance and Paramount. This merger has also affected the release window of Sheridan's other shows, like 'Landman', which will debut later than expected.

During a June 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser shared what the fans can expect from Beth and Rip's spinoff. “Kelly and I, we’re focused on [Rip and Beth’s] relationship and our love together, and what we’re going to get [them] into. I’m excited just like everybody else. I can’t wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we’ll start seeing stuff soon," Hauser told the media outlet at that time.

In the same interview, Hauser further added, “Not having the cast around certainly [is hard]. Forrie J. Smith [who played ranch hand Lloyd on Yellowstone] has become such a great friend of mine that to think that my right-hand guy wouldn’t be there [is hard].” The Beth and Rip spinoff is expected to pick up right after the events of the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 finale. The storyline of the show will focus on Beth and Rip's new beginnings following the death of John Dutton III (played by Kevin Costner) and the sale of the OG Dutton ranch.

At the end of 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Beth and Rip moved to Dillon, Montana, to get rid of the chaos and danger of the ranch. The move also highlighted their intention to preserve the legacy that John Dutton III had built over the years. In a separate interview with Fox News, Hauser shed light on the 'Yellowstone' spinoff and shared, "We can expect the same that we’ve been doing for the last seven year. Kelly (Reilly) and I are going and working our a** off trying to create something special."