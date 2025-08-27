‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 image teases dramatic turn for fan-favorite character — and it’s not Dwight Manfredi

Sylvester Stallone starrer ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 is all set to make a grand debut on Sunday, 21 September

Slated for a Sunday, 21 September release, 'Tulsa King' Season 3 is teasing fans with a new image. Creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan, the Season 2 finale had fans on the edge with Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) getting abducted and ordered to work for unknown men. However, with this new image, the anticipation is mounting high, raising questions about the future of a fan-favorite character. Not only that, but the image clearly shows that Manfredi's rise to the top of Tulsa's criminal underworld will be fiercer than ever in Season 3.

(L-R) Jay Will, Sylvester Stallone, and Martin Starr in a production still from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Brian Douglas)

A new behind-the-scenes image from 'Tulsa King' season 3, shared by Stallone, hints at a darker storyline for Tyson Mitchell (Jay Will). In the photo, Stallone and Will are dressed in black and armed with machine guns, which Stallone teased is from an "exciting episode." Season 3 will see Dwight’s empire expand and will bring major changes for members of his crew, including Mitchell's apparent dark turn, as per ScreenRant. Notably, Mitchell has been Manfredi's closest ally since 'Tulsa King' began, standing by him through conflicts with Chickie Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi), Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), and others. But his darker side emerged in season 2, episode 9, when he killed Jackie Ming (Rich Ting) for revenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

While Manfredi later chose peace over killing Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough), this new image suggests a character shift. The photo implies the pair may be staging an attack, with Mitchell's grim demeanor hinting at a major transformation from his typically laid-back persona to someone fully embracing the violent world around him. Reportedly, Samuel L Jackson will also make a high-profile debut as Russell Lee Washington Jr in 'Tulsa King' season 3. Allegedly, Washington is a former inmate with deep ties to Manfredi's past. Having served serious prison time alongside Manfredi before the series began, Washington is introduced as a dangerous figure. He is sent by New York's powerful Renzetti crime family with a lethal mission to kill Manfredi.

However, that proves to be difficult, with Manfredi's mix of influence, charisma, and survival instincts making him a hard target to eliminate, as per Esquire. Jackson's character will feature in just a couple of episodes, but his arc will be pivotal. Rather than fulfilling his assignment, Washington becomes inspired by his time in Tulsa and decides to strike out on his own. This leads him back to New Orleans, where he begins building a criminal empire of his own.

His journey will expand the 'Tulsa King' universe directly into the spin-off 'NOLA King,' where Jackson takes center stage. 'Tulsa King' season 3 features a stacked cast including Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike 'Cash Flo' Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, with executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner.