Beth Dutton finally meets her match as Oscar-nominated actress joins much-anticipated ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff

The 'Yellowstone' spinoff titled 'The Dutton Ranch' will center around Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton

A four-time Oscar nominee and one of Hollywood's most respected actresses is all set to join Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) 'Yellowstone' spin-off, currently titled 'The Dutton Ranch.' Despite multiple reports raising questions about the future of the offshoot series, the latest casting news also confirms that the show is very much on track. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series will focus on the lives of Beth and Rip beyond the complexities of the 'Yellowstone' ranch, and with the latest news of a talented star joining the casting lineup, the wait is getting harder than ever.

Screenshot of Annette Bening as Joy Delaney from 'Apples Never Fall' (Image Source: Peacock | Apples Never Fall)

The actress in question is Annette Benin, who has officially joined Sheridan’s ever-expanding 'Yellowstone' universe. She will star in 'The Dutton Ranch', the upcoming Paramount+ spinoff that picks up after the finale of the flagship series. The show focuses on Beth and Rip as they begin a new chapter together, leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ ranch behind. Finn Little is also set to reprise his role as Carter, further reinforcing the continuation of their family dynamic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bening's character, Beulah Jackson, is reportedly described as "powerful, cunning, and charming." She runs a major ranch in Texas and is expected to be a formidable presence, potentially both an ally and rival to the Duttons. Her addition continues Sheridan's trend of casting big-name, award-winning actors in key roles, following in the footsteps of Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone,' Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore in 'Landman.'

The series will be overseen by Chad Feehan, a seasoned showrunner who previously collaborated with Sheridan on 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves.' Feehan's past credits, including 'Rectify,' 'Ray Donovan,' and 'Banshee,' suggest the spinoff will maintain a mix of character-driven drama and high-stakes tension that the 'Yellowstone' franchise is known for. 'The Dutton Ranch' also fits into the broader strategy of building Sheridan's expanding western empire, which now includes period prequels, '1883,' '1923,' the in-development 1944, and the modern offshoots, 'The Madison' and CBS 'Y: Marshals.'

For Bening, this role adds to an already impressive career resurgence. Fresh off her Oscar-nominated turn in 'Nyad' and roles in Peacock's 'Apples Never Fall' and 'Death on the Nile,' she is also leading Apple TV+'s limited series 'Lucky' alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. Notably, the upcoming spin-off, 'The Dutton Ranch,' will continue directly after the flagship show's finale, which will follow both Beth and Rip as they settle into life on their 7,000-acre ranch.

The beloved couple will be seen battling tough competition and harsh challenges while raising Carter (Finn Little) to become the man they believe he's destined to be, as per Fox News. The show is produced by Sheridan, with Reilly and Hauser also on board as executive producers. They'll be joined by a large producing team including David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Chad Feehan, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox. The show is still in its early stages of development and is expected to be released in 2026.