‘Landman’ Season 2’s biggest change after Jon Hamm’s exit could hurt Taylor Sheridan’s series

Jon Hamm’s departure is a major shake-up for 'Landman,' and despite adding new talent, Season 2 may run into trouble

Jon Hamm played a crucial role in ‘Landman’ Season 1; however, towards the end of the season, his character died following a heart attack. The highly acclaimed actor played the character of Monty Miller, the CEO of Tommy's (Billy Bob Thornton) oil company, M-Tex Oil. Not only that, but Hamm’s character was also the biggest power player in the hit neo-Western series. The first season also hinted at Tommy taking over Monty Miller’s job at M-Tex in the next season. However, it's fair to say that Hamm’s calm, suave, and collected boss persona is irreplaceable, as he added a lot of intrigue to the show. While the character carried the presence of a charming boss, giving viewers an insight into the executive side of the oil industry, 'Landman' might also get into some other issues moving forward.

According to Screen Rant, while trying to solve the issue of Monty's death and find a suitable character to replace him, the series has run into new complications. Per the outlet, Taylor Sheridan's drama thriller series already has three separate characters ready to replace the ‘Million Dollar Arm’ actor. Among them, Demi Moore’s Camie Miller happens to be the first to take over Monty’s role. As Monty's widow, she inherits a huge chunk of M-Tex. Reports suggest that she might even work with Tommy more smoothly than expected and see her investment grow.

Next up is Gallino, a role played by another legendary Hollywood actor, Andy Garcia, who was already introduced in the first season of ‘Landman.’ Gallino is the man plotting to use Tommy and get his cartel into the oil business. Although it's a dangerous job, this puts Gallino in a position of power over Tommy. In case this move happens, Gallino will be dictating every decision Tommy makes, and with every move, he will try to get his cartel one step closer to the oil company.

Besides everything, Gallino has more power than Monty did in the previous season. Making the race even more intriguing, Gallino and Cami are not the only contenders ‘Landman’ is eyeing as a replacement for Monty. Sam Elliot, who we all know from movies such as ‘Hulk’ and ‘Ghost Rider,’ was recently cast in the show.

The reason why it is believed that replacing Hamm’s Monty Miller would largely impact ‘Landman’ Season 2 comes down to screentime. We all saw that some characters, although very promising, had very little screen time. This includes Miller as well. And now, when one character may be replaced by three big names, it will be even more difficult to give each character the attention they deserve. Monty did not get enough time on screen, and now with Garcia, Moore, and Elliot stepping in, the balance may seem off. Gallino will take over the cartel storyline, and this means that Cami (Moore) or Elliot's character might only get half the time to shine on screen.