‘Spider-Man’ star joins ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘Y: Marshals’ — and he’s bringing more than just good looks

Also known for his roles in ‘Prometheus’ and ‘The Invitation,’ the new cast will bring edge, intensity, and emotional weight

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ is promising to be a star-studded Western classic. Earlier, CBS Network announced that Luke Grimes will be leading the U.S. Marshals-based drama. In an exciting update, the television network has revealed yet another popular actor joining the series. 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Logan Marshall-Green has been roped in to play Pete Calvin, a military friend of Grimes, as per Variety. Grimes will be seen reprising his role as Kayce Dutton in this new Taylor Sheridan-created action series.

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence," the official logline explains the plotline. 'Y: Marshals' is expected to release in 2025-26 with a total of 13 episodes. For the unversed, Marshall-Green has built an expansive Hollywood career; he has starred in the hit adult drama 'The O.C.' and thriller series '24'. He will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey' after his acting prowess was displayed in 'Prometheus', 'Snowden', and 'The Invitation'.

However, his recent rugged hunky avatar in 'And Just Like That' has been receiving rave reviews. Marshall-Green joined the 'Sex And The City' spin-off as Adam, a New York City gardener for Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. In addition to AJLT, he has also written and directed the tear-jerking film 'Adopt a Highway', starring Ethan Hawke. Meanwhile, for the first time, Sheridan is not directly involved in shaping the plotline of 'Y: Marshals' though he has tagged himself as executive producer. The series is written by 'Seal Team' fame Spencer Hudnut, as per Collider.

“We’re still early in the process. He’s a very busy guy, but we’ll take what we can get," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach explained when asked about Sheridan's missing role in the creation of the drama series. Grimes initially didn't want to star in another 'Yellowstone' verse, “Hopefully everyone can see that it was time,” he exclusively told Esquire. Grimes felt that his character had reached a justified point in the series finale, “There’s always talks of spin-offs. I’d do it [but] I just don’t understand how it would work once the story ends. Kayce wants to cowboy and be happy with his family. He doesn’t want to kill people anymore."

“Honestly, I did not think I was going to do it,” Grimes continued. “They started flirting with the idea of doing a Kayce spin-off, and I was like, ‘I don't know, guys.’ I thought it ended really well for him. We really took him through a full arc. He got what he wanted and went through hell to get it. So, let's just let him be, personally. I remember saying I didn’t know if it would make any sense. “He concluded, “I thought, Actually, that opens up the world for him. And putting the hat and jacket back on isn't all that bad. I really liked playing that character. It was the most fulfilling job I've ever had in my life, so I'm happy not to say goodbye to him fully.”