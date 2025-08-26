Big news, Texas: Taylor Sheridan’s bold $450M project is set to reshape film industry — and local job market

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan teams up with Paramount to build Texas’ biggest filming studio

2025 has to be Taylor Sheridan's year. With the expansion of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe and a new movie deal with Warner Bros, Sheridan is proving to be a major force in entertainment. Adding another impressive achievement, he’s set to take his career to the next level. According to recent rumors, the actor and writer plans to invest $450 million in a massive Texas project, potentially the largest operating facility in the state.

Taylor Sheridan of 'Yellowstone' speaks onstage during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA in Pasadena, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images for Viacom | Photo by Phillip Faraone)

Sheridan is joining forces with Paramount Pictures to significantly expand film and TV production in Texas. In partnership with Hillwood, Sheridan's SGS Studios and Paramount Television are opening a massive 450,000-square-foot filming hub, which is believed to be the largest operating studio facility in the state. The complex features six soundstages and is capable of accommodating four major productions simultaneously, making it a highly attractive location for large-scale Hollywood projects, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The new studio is expected to serve as the home base for shows within the Sheridan-verse, including 'Landman', 'Lioness', and 'The Madison', providing both creative control and production capacity for Sheridan's expanding slate of content. This development also positions Texas as a growing competitor in the international race to attract big-budget productions, offering state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure that can rival other major filming hubs.

Notably, Texas is expanding its film and TV production capabilities, which is supported by a bolstered incentive program that will provide up to $1.5 billion in grants through 2035. The state increased funding by $100 million earlier this summer to attract Hollywood projects. Hillwood president Mike Berry said, "We are at a pivotal moment where Texas can become a global force in the film industry, and North Texas offers the location and resources to play a central role in this development. We have the infrastructure in place to grow jobs exponentially and produce thousands of future film industry workers, and with our partners, we have already started providing training for the specialty skills this workforce sector requires."

,

Talking about his motivation, Sheridan explained, "SGS Studios isn't just about soundstages or incentives; it's about reclaiming the independence and grit that built this industry in the first place. Texas offers something rare, the space to dream big, the freedom to build fast, and a community that still believes storytelling matters." The SGS campus, with buildings SGS1 and SGS2, features HVAC-equipped soundstages, mill space, wardrobe, and greenscreen facilities and is located on Hillwood's 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Paramount's head of global production, Keri Panichi Flint, said, "In order for us to have the space to create the worlds that Taylor, Paramount, and 101 Studios envision, we need world-class facilities and partners."

Sheridan also recently grabbed major headlines for his partnership with Blake Shelton to co-create the new music competition series 'The Road', featuring 12 emerging musicians competing as opening acts for Keith Urban on his national tour, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Shelton told Las Vegas Now, "Taylor Sheridan has broken a lot of music on his television shows," and added he wanted to do something "not like anything else." 'The Road' premieres on Sunday, October 19, on CBS.