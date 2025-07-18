AGT’s returning fan-favorite contestant shares pregnancy news just days after show-stopping audition

Jessica Sanchez appeared on 'AGT' season 20 and won a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara for her heartwarming rendition of 'Beautiful Things.'

'AGT' Season 20 auditions have raised the bar higher with contestants like Christian Guardino, Lightwire, and Jourdan Blue. Another standout was Jessica Sanchez, who delivered a powerful vocal performance of Benson Boone's hit, 'Beautiful Things.' The 29-year-old, who had also been on Season 1 of the show, once again won judges' hearts, receiving the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara. Not only did the singer win on stage, but she is also winning in real life, sharing the photos of herself cradling a baby bump, announcing her pregnancy with pride.

On July 17, Sanchez posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, captioned, "Our hearts are so full. This is my first time sharing about the pregnancy, and it’s been so hard keeping it quiet these past 5 months! Thank you all for the love, support, and sweet messages, it truly means the world. Most of all, thank you, God, for this beautiful blessing growing inside me." The first image featured a baby ultrasound, followed by photos of her husband, Rickie Gallardo, sporting a casual look in a white tee with a black jacket and black pants, which he paired perfectly with white sneakers.

In one photo, he's seen kissing Sanchez on the forehead in front of a white backdrop, likely from a baby shower, with Sanchez matching her pink attire with the theme. In the next slide, the couple is seen posing in all black in one of the pictures, where Sanchez is playfully showing the side slit of her floral black gown. In another slide, Sanchez shared a video of her wearing a white co-ord set with a laced top and mini shorts, flashing a big smile in a mirror, recording herself via her mobile phone.

The carousel also includes images of Sanchez where she is posing solo in a flowy maternity dress with a soft V-neck, following an image where she is glowing on a sunlit beach in a stunning off-shoulder brown gown with white floral prints. She capped the post with a photo of her positive pregnancy test, adding a heartfelt touch to the announcement. Gallardo also responded to the touching post with a heartfelt message. "Watching you carry our child while still pouring your heart into every performance has left me in awe." He added, "You’re not just strong… you’re sacred. I’ve never been more proud, more moved, or more grateful to walk through life with you. This season we’re in… it’s the most beautiful one yet. I love you." According to GMA, the couple has been married since 2021. While Sanchez's 'AGT' journey is yet to unfold, one thing’s clear- with a Golden Buzzer, the to-be mom has proved that she’s unstoppable."