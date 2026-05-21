Mike White casts two ‘Survivor’ Season 50 contestants in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 cameo roles

Mike White drops a surprise during the ‘Survivor’ 50 finale as two castaways officially join the star-packed cast of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4.

Mike White may not have made it all the way to the end on ‘Survivor’ Season 50, but he still managed to steal one of the biggest moments of the finale. The filmmaker and television creator appeared via video call during the live broadcast and made a surprise announcement. While White is currently tied up shooting Season 4 of ‘The White Lotus’ in France, he found time to share that two recent ‘Survivor’ players are joining the HBO hit for cameo appearances. Charlie Davis and Kamilla Karthigesu, who both competed in Season 50 of ‘Survivor’, are officially set to appear in the upcoming installment of ‘The White Lotus’. White competed in ‘Survivor’ 50 while juggling preparation for the newest season of his Emmy-winning series.

Mike White confirms Charlie and Kamilla will appear in The White Lotus Season 4. #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/CQYCWDiEex — Cro (@The_Cro_Show) May 21, 2026

At one point, production timing reportedly became tricky enough that the creator changed work plans for ‘The White Lotus’ so he could take part in the milestone ‘Survivor’ season. Even after his elimination on March 18, he barely had time to breathe before heading back to work on the HBO drama. Now, Charlie and Kamilla are getting their shot to join the ever-growing list of ‘Survivor’ alumni who have stepped into White’s fictional luxury resorts. The exact details of their appearances remain under wraps for now. HBO is keeping things close to the chest, which is not exactly shocking. ‘The White Lotus’ has built a reputation for hiding character details until viewers are practically sitting on the couch with popcorn in hand.

Kamilla Karthigesu and Charlie Davis in a still from 'Survivor' 50 (Image Source: Instagram | @kamillaa_k)

However, fans are already guessing whether they will appear in the background or end up with actual lines during the season. Knowing White, he could easily sneak them into an important scene just to keep viewers guessing. Notably, this is not the first time White has invited former castaways into the series. Back in Season 2, Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay from ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath’ appeared as hotel guests. Meanwhile, Season 4 of ‘The White Lotus’ is already stacked with recognizable actors. The cast includes Laura Dern, Ben Kingsley, Kumail Nanjiani, Max Minghella, Chris Messina, Charlie Hall, AJ Michalka, Alexander Ludwig, Max Greenfield, and Rosie Perez.

The lineup does not stop there either. Other confirmed performers include Chloe Bennet, Steve Coogan, Heather Graham, Vincent Cassel, Sandra Bernhard, Ari Graynor, Pekka Strang, Nadie Tereszkiewicz, Jarrad Paul, Tobias Santelmann, alongside several international stars joining the production. The next chapter of ‘The White Lotus’ is being filmed at the Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez. The famous Cannes Film Festival is also expected to play a part in the story backdrop this season, giving the series another glamorous setting to play around with. HBO has not yet announced an official release date for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4, but the series is expected to premiere in spring or mid-2027.