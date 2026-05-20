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‘The Late Show’: Stephen Colbert set to host Presidential Medal of Freedom winner again, but will he perform?

Another American legend joins Stephen Colbert for a musical performance on the penultimate episode of 'The Late Show' ahead of its big finale.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of host Stephen Colbert in the recent episode of 'The Late Show' (Cover Image Credit: 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' | YouTube)
A still of host Stephen Colbert in the recent episode of 'The Late Show' (Cover Image Credit: 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' | YouTube)

Stephen Colbert is preparing to host another American legend during the final week of 'The Late Show'. This time, the spotlight is on musician Bruce Springsteen, the man behind timeless hits such as 'Born to Run,' 'Tougher Than the Rest,' 'Dancing in the Dark,' and 'Thunder Road.' The singer-songwriter will appear on Wednesday, one night before the finale of one of the biggest late-night talk shows. Colbert has already hosted Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, and David Byrne this week, and the addition of Springsteen has turned it into a legendary week in the history of late-night television.

Host Stephen Colbert with Bruce Springsteen in a previous episode of 'The Late Show' (Image Credit: 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' | YouTube)
Host Stephen Colbert with Bruce Springsteen in a previous episode of 'The Late Show' (Image Credit: 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' | YouTube)

Springsteen, universally known as 'The Boss,' received the highest civilian award in the United States, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, from former President Barack Obama in 2016 for his contributions to American culture and his dedication to telling the stories of the working class. He has a long-standing relationship with Colbert and has frequently appeared on his show. This latest, and most likely final, appearance on 'The Late Show' comes at an emotional time as viewers continue to discuss the future of late-night television and Colbert’s long run as host of the CBS series. Last year, the celebrated singer's life was turned into a biographical musical drama film by Scott Cooper. 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' starred Jeremy Allen White in the titular role, depicting the artist's early struggles. Though White's performance was universally praised, the film divided critics and underperformed at the box office. Springsteen last appeared on a few late-night shows to promote the film alongside White.

Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White promoting 'Springsteen' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Image Credit: 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' | YouTube)
Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White promoting 'Springsteen' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Image Credit: 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' | YouTube)

Furthermore, the singer will perform during the show. Springsteen has a reputation for delivering memorable live performances, making his scheduled appearance a major event for fans. Viewers can watch his performance live on CBS at 11.35 p.m. ET. Clips from the episode will likely be available on the show's official YouTube channel the next day, and full episodes will later be available to stream on Paramount+. The guest lineup for the extended finale episode has not been officially announced by CBS, but Springsteen's arrival in the penultimate episode has raised expectations for an epic farewell.

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