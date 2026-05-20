Did ‘Vought Rising’ trailer get leaked? Fans share trailer for ‘The Boys’ spin-off—it’s not what we expected

Sneaky fans share leaked footage of 'The Boys' prequel spinoff online, revealing the known characters in a different era in 'Vought Rising.'

Prime Video has officially wrapped up its flagship superhero satire series 'The Boys'. However, fans will not have to wait long to return to the world of supes, as the prequel spinoff, 'Vought Rising,' is already in production. During the Los Angeles premiere event for 'The Boys,' a glimpse of the prequel was shown exclusively to attendees. However, some sneaky fans couldn't help but share it with the rest of the fandom. The leaked clip has been widely shared, sparking mixed reactions, as it turned out to be very different from what many fans expected.

VOUGHT RISING TEASER TRAILER??? THIS LOOKS COOL AF pic.twitter.com/ReN0Rgc1Ps — har ⟢ the boys s5 spoilers (@acklespaws) May 20, 2026

The clip features Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy alongside Aya Cash reprising her role as Stormfront. New cast members Elizabeth Posey, Will Hochman, Mason Dye, and KiKi Layne also make brief appearances. However, it is devoid of brutal action sequences and go*e bl**dshed, which added to the popularity of the parent series. Instead, we see characters in a retro aesthetic preparing to be heroes. Created by Eric Kripke, 'Vought Rising' explores the early days of Vought International, the massively corrupt, multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that manages the supes.

Jensen Ackles in a still from 'The Boys' (@primevideo)

In an interview with Screenrant, Kripke explained that new fans will not necessarily require the context of 'The Boys' to understand 'Vought Rising.' He also shared that the show will not build sympathy for Stormfront, who was revealed to be a Nazi in the Season 2 episode 'The Bloody Doors Off.' The show will focus primarily on Homelander's war-hero father, Soldier Boy, who was eventually revealed to be a spoiled rich brat. Ackles spoke to Variety about playing a different version of Soldier Boy in the prequel. "I’m able now to deal with the struggles that made him who he became, and you start to see him before he has necessarily the swagger and the gravitas and the life lived of 75 years of being the top dog," he said.

A still of Mason Dye in 'Vought Rising' (Image Credit: Prime Video)

He continued, ''Vought Rising' predates all that, so I think I’m trying to show a little bit more of an early version of it - not necessarily an innocence to it, but there are certainly scenes, relationships, and character traits that predate how we see him in modern day, and that’s fun to play with." The final season of 'The Boys' recently became the most-watched season in the franchise’s history despite mixed online reactions. The studio clearly hopes to continue expanding the universe through projects like 'Gen V' and now 'Vought Rising.' The show is expected to arrive on the streamer sometime in 2027.