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‘The Late Show’: 5 major guest predictions for Stephen Colbert’s final episode, including a former president

With CBS pulling the plug on 'The Late Show,' citing financial reasons, these are 5 major stars who could appear on Stephen Colbert's final episode.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Stephen Colbert in a promotional still for 'The Late Show' (Cover Image Source: CBS via AP)
Stephen Colbert in a promotional still for 'The Late Show' (Cover Image Source: CBS via AP)

A long-running and glorious American tradition is coming to an end this Thursday. Stephen Colbert, the famous comedian and host of the late-night talk show fittingly titled 'The Late Show,' will air its final episode on Thursday on CBS. As Colbert looks down the end of the road, the network had previously revealed in a statement that the decision to pull the beloved show off the air was prompted purely by financial factors and also added that the show's performance didn't, in any way, influence the network's decision. 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
A still of Stephen Colbert from The Late Show (Image Source: CBS)

The tradition of 'The Late Show' as one of CBS's flagship talk shows began in 1993 with David Letterman as the host. When Colbert joined as host in 2015, he became an instant hit with the audience, praised for his buzzworthy political monologues and criticism of the Trump administration. The final week of 'The Late Show ' has already hosted quite a few distinguished guests, ranging from Steven Spielberg to Jon Stewart. However, there's no telling who might show up for the finale episode, as it has been kept under wraps. Here we count down our picks for the top five guests who might be speculated to appear in the final episode of 'The Late Show' on Thursday. 

1) Peter Jackson 

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: Director Peter Jackson attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pi
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: Director Peter Jackson attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures

There's no denying the fact that Colbert is a great fan of the entire 'The Lord of the Rings' universe. As luck would have it, he is reportedly working on a film set against the backdrop of Middle-Earth as of this writing. Given his love for the franchise, it wouldn't be entirely out of place if acclaimed director Peter Jackson were to show up for the final episode. Then again, such speculation almost always comes with the question, would Jackson be kind enough to bring along some of his star cast members from the trilogy? Only time will tell. 

2) Joe Biden 

Joe Biden Decided to Run for President After Charlottesville (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube)
Joe Biden Decided to Run for President After Charlottesville (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube)

On the other hand, another plausible prediction for Colbert's final talk-show appearance is the former President of the United States. If Colbert were to bring in the former president to speak about his final year in office and the shifting dynamics of the current political landscape, it would definitely strike a chord with the audience. Furthermore, Biden has appeared on the show before.

3) Jonathan Alter 

Jonathan Alter in a still from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (Image Source: CBS)
Jonathan Alter in a still from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (Image Source: CBS)

Alter is a prominent author and a revered political analyst. He and Colbert share a bond of friendship, and he has appeared on 'The Late Show' multiple times in the past. Thereafter, it wouldn't be a stretch to speculate that he might appear on the final episode of the show, since a familiar face might just be what Colbert needs for his farewell. 

4) Elvis Costello 

A still of Elvis Costello from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (Image Source: CBS)
A still of Elvis Costello from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (Image Source: CBS)

As reported by NPR way back in 2012, Colbert has always been an admirer of Costello's music, which he compared to the early works of Bruce Springsteen. Therafter, Colbert's appearance on the final episode, if it were to come about, could deliver quite a few fine numbers. 

5) Amy Sedaris 

Finally, Sedaris remains in consideration owing to her being a longtime collaborator of Colbert. Both worked together on 'Strangers With Candy,' and their relationship stretches back to their Chicago days. In case Sedaris were to appear on Thursday night's show, it would definitely bring her and Colbert's relationship full circle. 

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