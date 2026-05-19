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'The White Lotus' Season 4 films at Cannes Film Festival but producer drops disappointing cameo update

The fourth season of the award-winning drama series is set in France and features an ensemble cast from all over the world
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
An image from 'The White Lotus' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO | The White Lotus)
An image from 'The White Lotus' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO | The White Lotus)

Since 'The White Lotus' Season 4 was announced back in January 2025, fans have been clamoring for details about the show's next chapter. News about the upcoming season of HBO's anthology series has been trickling in over the last few months, giving fans updates about the stars who will appear in the fourth season. Previous iterations of the black comedy drama were set in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, respectively. Creator Mike White set his sights on France for Season 4, and now we know that the ongoing Cannes Film Festival will be at the center of all the drama. Glimpses of the Emmy-winning series filming on the French Riviera, where Hollywood's biggest stars have gathered for the prestigious film festival, have been circulating online. On May 19, Variety shared a post showing actor Alexander Ludwig filming scenes at the festival. The Canadian actor was one of the first to be cast in the show's fourth installment. 

The show's executive producer, David Bernad, spoke to The Envelope recently about the latest developments in 'The White Lotus' Season 4. The EP revealed why Cannes was chosen as a filming location, as he said, "It’s also the storied history and glamour of the festival, and we’re going to be tipping our hat to French cinema throughout." However, while scenes have been shot at the film festival, Bernad cautioned fans against expecting high-profile cameos from Hollywood A-listers. "The show lives in the universe of 'White Lotus' so we’re not doing cameos, we’re not doing celebrity. In that universe, there are references to real people, but everything is its own world," he said. 

Furthermore, Bernad spoke about how France is going to shape the story for the next season. "We’ve always had an idea that this season would explore the arts and fame, celebrity and the spiritual journey of being an artist, so we focused on countries that had a long relationship with the arts." With France as the setting, luxury fashion will also take center stage amid all the drama. Bernad shared that French designers and artists will depict "the painful, existential journey of what it means to be an artist," through their pieces. "Dior permeates through the entire season," he added. 

An image of actress Laura Dern from 2026 (Image Source: Instagram | @lauradern)
An image of actress Laura Dern from October 2025 (Image Source: Instagram | @lauradern)

The cast saw a major shake-up after Oscar winner Laura Dern stepped into Helena Bonham Carter's role in April. The next season's ensemble will feature a wide range of international stars. American actors such as Chris Messina, Ari Graynor, Kumail Nanjiani, Rosie Perez, Chloe Bennet, Heather Graham, and Sandra Bernhard will be joined by British actors, including Steve Coogan and Dylan Ennis. Furthermore, French artists like Vincent Cassel, Laura Smet, Corentin Fila, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz will also appear alongside the Norwegian star Tobias Santelmann, Swedish actress Frida Gustavsson, Australian actor Caleb Jonte Edwards, and the Canadian star Ludwig.

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