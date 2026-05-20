Does 'The Boys' Season 5 finale have a post-credits scene? The answer may surprise you

After an enthralling finale, the focus is on whether 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8 has a post-credits scene

Contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8: 'Blood and Bone'

'The Boys' Season 5 finale is officially out on Prime Video, and it has quickly become the talk of the town. Along with the intrigue surrounding the finale comes another major question, as many wonder if there's a post-credits scene that offers any links to the wider 'The Boys' universe. Over the years, mid and post-credits scenes have become a staple in superhero content, with the MCU and DCU setting up their future projects with a small tease of what's to come. While 'The Boys' has shown bonus scenes in the past, the finale features a smaller moment, which is unrelated to the storyline.

Still of Homelander from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime Video)

Hence, the answer to fans' question is not as straightforward as one would expect, as there is a post-credits scene, but it's not what fans expect in terms of a future tease. Instead, it is a tribute to all the show's personnel who have made the show a massive success over the years. A montage featuring candid moments of several crew members from various departments plays during the credits, making it a celebratory scene. Considering this was the final season, there was never much expectation about teasing another direct continuation. The only confirmed series so far is the prequel, 'Vought Rising' starring Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Mason Dye as Bombsight, and Aya Cash as Stormfront — all of whom have appeared in 'The Boys'. The title is expected to release on Prime Video in 2027.

Screengrab of Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Laz Alonso as MM, Erin Moriarty as Starlight from 'The Boys' Season 5 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

The finale, titled 'Blood and Bone,' ends with a slew of character deaths on both sides. Homelander (Antony Starr) dies at the hands of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who in turn dies at the hands of Hughie (Jack Quaid). The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Oh Father (Daveed Diggs) die brutal deaths as well, making way for a lengthy epilogue. The series ends with MM (Laz Alonso) reuniting with his family and taking Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) as part of it. Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie have a kid on the way, and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) moves to France to live out her life in Frenchie's (Tomer Capone) memory. This ends the show after 40 episodes of mayhem, laughs, tears, and iconic moments. The series concludes on a fitting note, tying all the captivating storylines in an episode spanning just over an hour. Fans can enjoy all five seasons of 'The Boys' only on Prime Video.