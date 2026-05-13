Who will win 'Survivor 50?' 3 strategic masterminds dominate the proceedings ahead of finale

The landmark season of the CBS show features a whopping $2 million in prize money and a live three-hour finale, but who stands as the favorite?

Things are moving fast at the ongoing fiftieth season of 'Survivor.' The landmark season took off with 24 returning players, of whom only seven remain in the game as of this writing. Competition among the players is naturally at an all-time high, given the whopping $2 million prize purse. There's no doubt about the fact that the remaining seven players are each formidable in their own right, having survived numerous vote-outs and tribal councils. However, the upcoming episodes of the CBS show will narrow the pool down to the top three, from which the ultimate winner shall emerge.

A look at Cirie Fields from 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS | Survivor 50)

Judging by the ever-shifting mood on a show as unpredictable as 'Survivor,' it is difficult to predict a winner in advance. However, if one were to closely examine the previously aired episodes, three distinct names would come to mind. The first contender in the race to win the big prize is Rick Devens, who has arguably been one of the most dynamic players this season. Devens struck gold with his first move earlier this season, one that had him planting a fake immunity doll at the Tribal Council. Devens himself hid the idol with the help of Christian Hubicki, and after the second Tribal Council of the season, proudly proclaimed that he had "found it." This move ensured that Devens could erase the target painted on his back and remain safe. Moreover, he later took a huge risk with Mr. Beast Beware Advantage Coin, ultimately calling the right side and winning an idol.

A still of Emily Flippen and Rick Devens from 'Survivor' 50 (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

Secondly, Aubry Bracco has been fielding an impressive game strategy so far. Bracco commenced the game from within the minority Vatu tribe but eventually learned to use it to her advantage. Furthermore, she found several other allies after giving up her immunity doll. More than once, Bracco has returned from a tight corner where it seemed certain that she would be eliminated. The recent blindside led by her on Ozzy Lusth effectively neutralized one of the biggest threats of the game this season, and significantly increased her respect. Finally, the contestant with the best chance of winning this season is none other than Cirie Fields.

For starters, Fields is a 'Survivor' veteran, having played the game a total of five times. Not only has she allied herself with almost all the other contestants, but she has also put her prolific social nature to use. Thus, it is no wonder that her name hasn't been brought up for voting all that much. Fields narrowly avoided being voted out by Devens and Emily Flippen by using her extra vote at the most recent Tribal Council. Fields then turned the tables, having Flippen voted out. Nevertheless, the coming weeks on 'Survivor 50' remain immensely crucial. The three-hour live finale will air on Wednesday, May 20, from 8:00 p.m. ET to 11:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.