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'Reacher' Season 4 could shift focus away from Alan Ritchson and it makes sense

The upcoming Season 4 of the 'Reacher' is based on the Lee Child novel 'Gone Tomorrow,' first published in 2009.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Brooke Palmer)
A still from 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Brooke Palmer)

'Reacher' fans all over the world are waiting for the upcoming Season 4 of the Prime Video show. Based on author Lee Child's book series featuring the titular character, Jack Reacher, the Prime Video show stars Alan Ritchson in the lead role. The upcoming season is based on Child's novel 'Gone Tomorrow,' which was first published in 2009. Season 4 has reportedly finished filming and is in the can. Nevertheless, the upcoming installment might present Reacher in an avatar that hasn't yet been fully explored in the show, as the audience continues to wonder what the next installment will be about. 

Still of Jack Reacher and Susan Duffy from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)
Still of Jack Reacher and Susan Duffy from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)

While it is understandable that Season 4 will feature Ritchon's Reacher beating up bad guys and solving intriguing mysteries, the next installment might just veer away from delving into Reacher's backstory. For reference, the first three seasons of the Prime Video show were based on novels that referred to Reacher's past in some way or another. The debut season, inspired by 'Killing Floor', began with the bizarre death of Reacher's elder brother. Season 2, adapted from 'Bad Luck and Trouble', brought to the surface the characters from Reacher's past stint as a special investigator. Finally, Season 3 was based on the novel 'Persuader' and saw him on the trail of a dangerous criminal from his army days. 

Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)
Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Cover Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)

By contrast, Season 4's source material doesn't exactly align with its predecessors. Sure, it's a mystery thriller with Reacher investigating the roots of a conspiracy involving a suicide and the NYPD. However, 'Gone Tomorrow' is remarkably straightforward and lacks an emotional tether to Reacher's past and backstory. There is no call back to Reacher's military career, and a past conflict from his Military Police days doesn't resurface. Therefore, Reacher would be obliged to live entirely in the present, without any help from the past. This narrative framework is poised to present a season that would be remarkably different from the others, both in terms of its narrative and its tone. 

A still from 'Reacher' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @reacherprimevideo)
A still from 'Reacher' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @reacherprimevideo)

In the absence of prior association, Reacher would face a new kind of challenge. This might go a long way toward ensuring that the show remains fresh with each new season, given that Season 5 has already been greenlit by the network. In any case, the source material serves only as a helpful guideline, and the writer's room for Reacher wouldn't shy away from making narrative detours if the need arises. The decision to incorporate Reacher's past into the present mystery and thereby illuminate his character arc ultimately rests with the show's writers. As of this writing, Season 4 does not have an official release date. 'Reacher' is exclusively available on Prime Video

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