‘Love Island’ USA fans can now enter the iconic villa for a limited-time experience - here's how

To celebrate the newest season of ‘Love Island’ USA, Peacock has organized a three-day fan event featuring The Villa’s iconic elements and giveaways.

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 premiered on June 2, and since then, fans have witnessed the arrival of multiple bombshells, an OG islander getting dumped, recoupling ceremonies, and more. Although it has just been a week since the Peacock dating show premiered, fans are already hooked. In response to the show’s popularity, the makers have organized an exciting villa experience for fans in New York. Peacock’s 'Love Island USA': The Villa at Rockefeller Center will take viewers on an incredible journey. Attendees will experience various parts of the villa recreated at Rockefeller Center.

Peacock's 'Love Island' USA: The Villa at Rockefeller Center (Image Source: Peacock)

The network describes the event where fans can “Show off your hottest bombshell strut as you enter The Villa and make your status known to your fellow Islanders.” It continues, “Whether you’re looking for friendships, single and ready to mingle, happily coupled up, or keeping your eye out for the next Bombshell, we’re excited to pull you for a chat.” Visitors can attend a special three-day fan event in New York and experience life as an Islander. Visitors can get a taste of daily life at the villa. The event will open on Monday, June 22, and run through Wednesday, June 24.

A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 (Image Source: @Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA fans must know that a trip to the villa won’t be complete without clicking pictures. To that end, there will be booths for snapping pictures with friends. Attendees will also be able to create their own bombshell moments at the venue. There will be an iconic girls’ glam room, the fire pit, and additional parts of the villa recreated at the pop-up center. The glam room will feature Maybelline’s shade-matching station, where attendees can enjoy their favorite products and get glammed up. The fire pit will feature a claw machine that gives away CeraVe products, including Blemish Barrier patches, to attendees. The pop-ups, in partnership with Maybelline and CeraVe, will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET every day. Along with such exciting giveaways, there will also be customized bag charms. With them, fans can show off their status of being “Coupled Up” or being a “Bombshell.”

💗 @peacock is bringing The #LoveIslandUSA Villa to Rockefeller Center! 🏝️ Hang out with us June 22-24: https://t.co/iYtMmFWvl8 pic.twitter.com/zMDRu8J7JT — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) June 10, 2026

For reservations, fans can click HERE and book their unique ‘Love Island’ USA experience right away as Peacock requests fans to, “Reserve your time in The Villa! Reservations are encouraged; a standby line will be available each day on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to capacity.” The fan event will be held at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112. It indeed is “time to turn heads.” Furthermore, the daily episodes of ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 will resume from Thursday, June 11, and will reveal the results of the first recoupling vote.