Who is Corbin? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 bombshell’s arrival pushes one contestant to storm off in tears

Corbin’s burgeoning connection with Melanie heats up things in ‘Love Island’ villa.

'Love Island' USA Season 8 is just four episodes in, but it has already created quite a stir on social media. Corbin Mims from Miami is the latest islander that fans are obsessed with. The newest bombshell joined the show on the Friday, June 5 episode. The appearance surprised the contestants, but for some die-hard fans, that had not been the case. His photo had been uploaded on the show's official app before the episode aired. The mistake fueled rumors on social media that he would soon join the show. The speculation turned out to be correct. Some eagle-eyed fans also managed to dig up information about his outside life.

Still of Corbin in 'Love Island' (Image Source: Peacock)

As per Corbin's LinkedIn profile, the 22-year-old Miami native is a co-founder of Caicos Exclusive. The company helps tourists visiting Turks and Caicos book luxury vacation rentals. His Instagram profile also suggests that he works as a fitness influencer. He has also recently graduated from Stetson University. Corbin did not enter the villa directly; instead, he was first introduced as part of the bonus prize for girls who completed their challenge, 'Boss B***h.' Every girl completed the challenge and got a chance to both meet and kiss Corbin.

Trinity, who is paired with Bryce, was the first to get a moment alone with Corbin. She was impressed and confessed to the cameras: "No guy is safe." Melanie, who was facing a rough patch with Sincere, was also happy with the new arrival. The stunner admitted she "didn't know what to do" when she saw Corbin. The girls kept Corbin a secret from the boys. He entered the villa during a fire pit event, and all the girls were smitten. Corbin himself gave away the secret when he said, "Ladies, nice to see y'all again. Guys, do you wanna hear from me? Or are the ladies going to tell them?"

I took my talents to Love Island for the first time and witnessed Corbin put on an absolute masterclass



Kissed every jawn in one sitting

Had every islander's name memorized from day one

Stole Melanie from Sincere in a single day

Is there anything he can't do? pic.twitter.com/U2rxDvzlKn — … (@MindOfBron) June 6, 2026

Corbin asked the guys to leave so he could have a group chat with the girls. The men shifted, but ensured that they saw everything from the other side. The group conversation was the right amount of flirty. The chemistry between Trinity and Corbin was palpable when the latter asked all the girls, "What do y'all like?" and Trinity immediately replied with "You." Melanie was the first one to pull Corbin for a private chat, which shocked the girls, who saw her get offended by Sincere for doing the same. "I'm confused because at the same time, if that was Sincere, she would be f******g pissed. What the f*** is going on? She has a really good thing," Beatriz explained.

Beatriz confronted Melanie when she returned from the meeting. "I'm not gonna lie, that was a little excessive," Beatriz said to Melanie. "Kenzie's on the other side of you, and she's the one that's single. And you are leaning over… I felt like it was a little rude." Melanie did not hold back and asked Kenzie to "relax." This pissed Kenzie even more, and she pointed out Melanie's disturbing behavioral pattern of dismissing others. The back-and-forth drained Melanie, and she stormed off. She was on the verge of tears in her confessional. Aniya followed her to chat, but she asked her for some space. The next episode will have a coupling ceremony, and Corbin's arrival will surely put to the test some established connections. 'Love Island' USA streams every day of the week except Wednesday on Peacock.