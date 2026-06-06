MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who is Corbin? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 bombshell’s arrival pushes one contestant to storm off in tears

Corbin’s burgeoning connection with Melanie heats up things in ‘Love Island’ villa.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Corbin in 'Love Island' (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still of Corbin in 'Love Island' (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

'Love Island' USA Season 8 is just four episodes in, but it has already created quite a stir on social media. Corbin Mims from Miami is the latest islander that fans are obsessed with. The newest bombshell joined the show on the Friday, June 5 episode. The appearance surprised the contestants, but for some die-hard fans, that had not been the case. His photo had been uploaded on the show's official app before the episode aired. The mistake fueled rumors on social media that he would soon join the show. The speculation turned out to be correct. Some eagle-eyed fans also managed to dig up information about his outside life. 

Still of Corbin in 'Love Island' (Image Source: Peacock)
Still of Corbin in 'Love Island' (Image Source: Peacock)

As per Corbin's LinkedIn profile, the 22-year-old Miami native is a co-founder of Caicos Exclusive. The company helps tourists visiting Turks and Caicos book luxury vacation rentals. His Instagram profile also suggests that he works as a fitness influencer. He has also recently graduated from Stetson University. Corbin did not enter the villa directly; instead, he was first introduced as part of the bonus prize for girls who completed their challenge, 'Boss B***h.' Every girl completed the challenge and got a chance to both meet and kiss Corbin.

Trinity, who is paired with Bryce, was the first to get a moment alone with Corbin. She was impressed and confessed to the cameras: "No guy is safe." Melanie, who was facing a rough patch with Sincere, was also happy with the new arrival. The stunner admitted she "didn't know what to do" when she saw Corbin. The girls kept Corbin a secret from the boys. He entered the villa during a fire pit event, and all the girls were smitten. Corbin himself gave away the secret when he said, "Ladies, nice to see y'all again. Guys, do you wanna hear from me? Or are the ladies going to tell them?" 

Corbin asked the guys to leave so he could have a group chat with the girls. The men shifted, but ensured that they saw everything from the other side. The group conversation was the right amount of flirty. The chemistry between Trinity and Corbin was palpable when the latter asked all the girls, "What do y'all like?" and Trinity immediately replied with "You." Melanie was the first one to pull Corbin for a private chat, which shocked the girls, who saw her get offended by Sincere for doing the same. "I'm confused because at the same time, if that was Sincere, she would be f******g pissed. What the f*** is going on? She has a really good thing," Beatriz explained. 

Beatriz confronted Melanie when she returned from the meeting. "I'm not gonna lie, that was a little excessive," Beatriz said to Melanie. "Kenzie's on the other side of you, and she's the one that's single. And you are leaning over… I felt like it was a little rude." Melanie did not hold back and asked Kenzie to "relax." This pissed Kenzie even more, and she pointed out Melanie's disturbing behavioral pattern of dismissing others. The back-and-forth drained Melanie, and she stormed off. She was on the verge of tears in her confessional. Aniya followed her to chat, but she asked her for some space. The next episode will have a coupling ceremony, and Corbin's arrival will surely put to the test some established connections. 'Love Island' USA streams every day of the week except Wednesday on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Dancing With The Stars’ is getting new spinoff to find next pro dancer — here’s when it premieres
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘Dancing With The Stars’ is getting new spinoff to find next pro dancer — here’s when it premieres

‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ will feature Mark and Shirley Ballas as judges and Season 34 winner Robert Irwin as a host.
56 minutes ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 4: Chaotic villa game leaves Sincere and Melanie on thin ice
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 4: Chaotic villa game leaves Sincere and Melanie on thin ice

Kayda and Sincere's connection forces Melanie to look elsewhere for a new connection.
3 hours ago
'Love Island' USA star Charlie Georgiou weighs in on Zach-Kenzie drama and fans make a major demand
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

'Love Island' USA star Charlie Georgiou weighs in on Zach-Kenzie drama and fans make a major demand

Zach's brother and Season 7 islander, Charlie Georgiou, recently commented on the drama in the villa
1 day ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 gets tense as Kenzie and Sean are left vulnerable after major shake-up
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 gets tense as Kenzie and Sean are left vulnerable after major shake-up

In Episode 3, Kayda spent her time getting to know Zach, Kenzie's former connection
1 day ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Drama: Sean Reifel’s mom fires back after mayor slams his exit from police force
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Drama: Sean Reifel’s mom fires back after mayor slams his exit from police force

After the mayor and police chief shared their disappointment, Sean’s mother clapped back, while his sister also supported his decision.
2 days ago
‘AGT’ judges couldn’t believe their eyes when these dancing robots pulled off a somersault on live TV
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘AGT’ judges couldn’t believe their eyes when these dancing robots pulled off a somersault on live TV

Unitree was one of the most spectacular acts of the season premiere episode, but it failed to earn the Golden Buzzer.
2 days ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 contestant breaks silence on axing over racial slur: ‘I’m embarrassed…’
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 contestant breaks silence on axing over racial slur: ‘I’m embarrassed…’

After being dropped from the official cast list, islander issued a public apology via social media, taking accountability for previous actions.
2 days ago
Who is Kayda Reese Bosse? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 bombshell heats up villa after exploring two connections
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Who is Kayda Reese Bosse? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 bombshell heats up villa after exploring two connections

Kayda explored her connection with Zach and Bryce before making the ultimate decision to couple up in the villa.
2 days ago
‘AGT’ Season 21 to feature many returning acts, including a magician Simon Cowell says is ‘like night and day’
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘AGT’ Season 21 to feature many returning acts, including a magician Simon Cowell says is ‘like night and day’

‘America’s Got Talent’ judges are teasing major surprises ahead, including returning contestants and a mystery act that left Simon Cowell stunned.
2 days ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2: Kenzie and Sean blindsided as bombshells shake up the villa
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2: Kenzie and Sean blindsided as bombshells shake up the villa

Things took a turn for the original couples after two new bombshells arrived and broke up their newly developing connections.
2 days ago