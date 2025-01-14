'The Simpsons' fans are convinced the show predicted the California wildfires 20 years ago

From Donald Trump's presidency to FIFA’s corruption scandal, the show has proven itself to be an oracle of sorts.

One thing is for sure: when future generations look back at our contemporary era, the chances of mistaking 'The Simpsons' as a clairvoyant are huge, given how eerily the show has predicted events. From Donald Trump's presidency to FIFA’s corruption scandal, the show has proven itself to be an oracle of sorts.

The Simpsons attend the 'Taste of Springfield' press event at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 12, 2015 in Universal City, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E Rodriguez)

As the country stands devastated by the wildfires that are wreaking havoc in Los Angeles, a TikTok account, @twinski.tv, analyzed a 2007 episode of the show that shockingly seemed to predict the same, as per The Mirror US. The TikToker pointed out, "In episode 12 of Season 18 titled, 'Little Big Girl, Springfield' [sic] faces a devastating wildfire that threatens the town and its residents."

He continued, "Bart, in one of his pranks, ends up causing a fire that quickly spirals out of control...The scenes in this episode are eerily similar to recent events. Wildfires spreading across various regions, property destruction, and the relentless efforts of firefighters to contain the flames." Much like in the said episode, netizens have also been questioning whether the recent fires could be arson as multiple fires broke out across the state and insurance companies dropped coverage in the months leading up to the same.

The Simpsons are freaking me

Out wayyyy tooo much about 2025 — Armageddon Along Just Fine (@diandragatti) January 10, 2025

As such, the video piqued the interest of folks online, who did not hold back on sharing their two cents. On X (formerly Twitter) one penned, "'The Simpsons' are freaking me out way too much about 2025." Another added, "I don't know who back in the 90s was making these predictions, even though Kamala Harris did not win the presidency, I find it very interesting that the majority of these predictions through 'The Simpsons' episodes have come true!" In a similar vein, one quipped, "It seems that 'The Simpsons' have a time machine."

I don't know who back in the 90s was making these predictions, even though Kamala Harris did not win the presidency. I find it very interesting that the majority of these predictions through The Simpsons episodes have come true! — Linda Corder (@LCorxer) January 10, 2025

Reiterating the sentiment, another agreed, "Are 'The Simpsons' creators time travelers?" Sharing a crazy fan theory another shared, "LIKE I ALWAYS REMIND EVERYONE 'THE SIMPSONS' WRITER IS A FREEMASON so everything that they have had on 'The Simpsons' is to remind everyone what the plan is, [sic] so everything they have in there is going to happen."

LIKE I ALWAYS REMIND EVERYONE THE SIMPSONS WRITER IS A “FREEMASON” so everything that they have had on The Simpsons is to remind everyone what the plan is so everything they have in there is going to happen — 👊🏽 🇺🇸 Lex Lano 🇺🇸 👊🏽 (@LexLano45) January 9, 2025

While the chances of a scripted event in a highly popular show may come across as far-fetched, this is not the first time 'The Simpsons' is credited for rightfully predicting events in the world. Turns out, the popular show predicted the COVID-19 pandemic way back in 1993, in an episode titled, 'Marge in Chains,' as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The plot of the episode follows a flu, named the 'Osaka Flu,' which is seen spreading from Japan to Springfield. The flu ended up making the residents of the Simpson family feel sick. Eerie isn't it?