Jimmy Fallon may have once saved Anya Taylor-Joy from falling to her death: "Out of nowhere..."

Anya Taylor-Joy's beautiful anecdote about Jimmy Fallon proves yet again that he is a true gentleman.

Jimmy Fallon was once praised by netizens when Anya Taylor-Joy shared an interesting anecdote about the veteran comedian. During her appearance on 'The Tonight Show' to promote her sci-fi movie 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' in 2022, Taylor-Joy expressed gratitude to Fallon for 'saving her life.'

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer)

The 28-year-old actress told Fallon, "You actually saved my life once, so thank you. You really did. This is actually a true story, and it's pretty cuckoo bananas, as are my shoes," NBC reported. The actress recounted her first Met Gala in 2018 when she wore a particularly heavy dress and struggled to move. She shared, "I was wearing a dress that was ridiculously heavy, and I couldn't really move, and I was just... trying to get through the evening."

She explained, "At the end of the night, I am at the top of the stairs, the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld walks past me, has a very complicated three-train thing, and I get wrapped up in it. And I am like, 'Oh, I am going to die. I am going to die on the steps of the Met.'" However, Fallon stepped in and saved the day like a true prince with shining armor.

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress recalled, "Literally just out of nowhere, the 'hand of God' came out and pulled me out of it, and it was you...You were just so sweet about it. You were like, 'Hey, I'm Jimmy. Nice to meet you.' I was like, 'Okay.'" In response, Fallon added, "I do remember that. You were going down." Taylor-Joy finished, "You were next to Sarah Paulson, and from that moment on, my night got so much better 'cause I actually knew somebody there. So thank you." Surprised, Fallon thanked, "I'm so happy you're here and saved your life."

Not me being the possible cause of sending Anya Taylor Joy down that colossal staircase…🤦🏻‍♀️ Thank god for Jimmy Fallon & honestly thank god for you ATJ... I can’t wait to properly meet!!! x — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) March 24, 2022

Steinfeld was later shocked to learn that she nearly caused Taylor-Joy to fall down the stairs at the Gala. As reported by Just Jared, Steinfeld took to X (Twitter) to respond. She penned, "Not me being the possible cause of sending Anya Taylor Joy down the colossal staircase... Thank god for Jimmy Fallon, and honestly thank god for you, ATJ…I can’t wait to properly meet!!!"

Fallon has often been lauded for being a true gentleman, especially after his interview with Sydney Sweeney in 2022. For the segment, Sweeny had donned a stunning dress that featured a plunging neckline, as per FandomWire. Fans applauded Fallon's ability to engage with Sweeney in a way that highlighted her personality without making the interview uncomfortable or inappropriate. Similarly, the late-night host also won hearts for his interview style with Jessica Alba who had previously admitted that lewd comments about her appearance or a wandering eye during interviews made her very uncomfortable in her own skin.