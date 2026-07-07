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Stephen Graham’s crime thriller gets release date and new title on Apple TV+

Stephen Graham, who plays a serial killer in Apple TV’s new adaptation of Lars Kepler's novel, led by Liev Schreiber, finally has a release date.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still of Stephen Graham and Liev Schreiber in Apple TV's new crime thriller (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
A still of Stephen Graham and Liev Schreiber in Apple TV's new crime thriller (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

Apple TV’s new crime thriller 'Nocturne' has finally landed a release date after going through a title change. The series, which was previously titled 'Lazarus,' will premiere globally on Apple TV on October 30. The 10-episode drama stars Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham. The update also included first-look images, giving viewers an early glimpse of the thriller before its fall debut. The series follows Jonah Lynn, played by Schreiber, an ex-soldier who becomes a homicide detective after leaving the military. After years of working in Philadelphia, Jonah moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania in search of a quieter life. That peace is threatened when serial killer Jurek Walter, played by Graham, puts the town and Jonah’s family in danger. The case grows more personal when Jonah’s surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer, played by Beetz, is drawn into the search for Jurek’s last missing victim.

Zazie Beetz as Saga Bauer in 'Nocturne' (Image Source: Apple TV)
Zazie Beetz as Saga Bauer in 'Nocturne' (Image Source: Apple TV)

'Nocturne' is based on Lars Kepler’s novels 'Lazarus' and 'The Sandman.' Lars Kepler is the pen name used by husband-and-wife writers Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril. The series was developed for television by John Hlavin, who also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Rowan Joffe is also attached as writer and executive producer, while Tim Van Patten directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the show was earlier known as 'Lazarus' before being retitled 'Nocturne.' Apple TV has not publicly given a specific reason for the title change. The Hollywood Reporter suggested the change may help distinguish the series from other recent projects using the 'Lazarus' name.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Stephen Graham with the Leading Actor Award for Adolescence during the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Stephen Graham with the Leading Actor Award for Adolescence during the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Graham’s role as Jurek Walter gives the actor another crime drama part after his recent run with Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama 'Adolescence'. In that series, Graham wrote and starred in the story, but in 'Nocturne,' he appears as part of the main cast. Schreiber, known for 'Ray Donovan' and 'Spotlight,' leads the show as Jonah Lynn. Beetz, known for 'Atlanta', 'Deadpool 2,' and 'They Will Kill You,' plays Saga Bauer, the FBI agent pulled into Jurek’s case. The supporting cast includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan, and Gary Carr. The series is produced for Apple TV by A+E Studios in association with Range Studios. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Liev Schreiber attends the 2026 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Liev Schreiber attends the 2026 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 20, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Schreiber also serves as an executive producer, while Beetz executive produces through her Sleepy Poppy production company. Other executive producers include Kepler, Øystein Karlsen, David Rysdahl, Dorothy Fortenberry, Niclas Salomonsson, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Heather Kadin, Peter Micelli, and Jack Whigham. 'Nocturne' will premiere on Apple TV with its first two episodes. The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly on Fridays, with the finale set to arrive on December 25. The rollout runs through December 25 on the platform as viewers follow Jonah, Saga, and Jurek’s connected stories. For viewers looking for a new serial killer drama, 'Nocturne' will be available to stream globally on Apple TV.

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