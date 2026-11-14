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‘Gilmore Girls’ documentary sets digital release date as Scott Patterson joins as exec producer

‘Gilmore Girls’ documentary ‘Drink Coffee, Talk Fast’ brings back familiar cast members, including Jared Padalecki and Scott Pattersonts
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Gilmore Girls’ (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘Gilmore Girls’ (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Gilmore Girls’ is getting an additional behind-the-scenes look, as the independent documentary film ‘Drink Coffee, Talk Fast’ will be hitting major digital video-on-demand platforms (Apple/Google) on November 17, 2026. Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) has signed on to executive produce the project and will be featured as an interviewee, according to Variety. His addition brings another familiar face from Stars Hollow into the mix. Patterson’s participation includes interviews shot after the original crowdfunding campaign was done. The documentary has already screened at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles on November 13 as part of the Secret Movie Club Film Festival, and fans can rent it directly from the official website, which features extra footage.

A still from ‘Gilmore Girls’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Patterson is not the only familiar face appearing in the film. Joining him are Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester), Chad Michael Murray (Tristan Dugray), Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Kathleen Wilhoite (Liz Danes), and Vanessa Marano (April Nardini). The documentary also has interviews with a handful of folks behind the scenes, including director Lesli Linka Glatter and former WB Entertainment president Susanne Daniels.

The new trailer has got fans talking for a plethora of reasons. Entertainment Weekly reported on November 13 that Padalecki revealed he was crushing on Lauren Graham back when they shot the OG show. He played Dean and was also Rory’s first love interest. At the time, Graham was 33, and Padalecki was just 17. Also in the new trailer, Graham is apparently feuding with Patterson. Bishop said everyone seemed to get along well in Hartford, but things may not have gone down so smoothly in Stars Hollow.

Meanwhile, USA Today shared another preview of the documentary, explaining how the cast managed to keep up with the fast-paced dialogue of the show. The cast recalled being given scripts that could reach 80 pages per episode, which far surpassed the typical 40-to-50 pages of scripts per episode of a TV drama. The series became synonymous with its rapid-fire dialogue, an abundance of pop culture references, and lengthy exchanges between Lorelai and Rory. There’s also more documentary in the pipeline to outshine this. HBO Max is working on the first authorized ‘Gilmore Girls’ documentary, with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, executive producer Daniel Palladino, and Graham.

ABC News says that the film will feature never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage, and original script pages. It’s set to be directed by Bonni Cohen and is currently filming. ‘Drink Coffee, Talk Fast’ was first revealed as ‘Searching for Stars Hollow’ back in 2025. The film’s Kickstarter campaign hit its initial goal in 48 hours and ultimately brought in nearly $300,000 from over 2,700 supporters, per TheWrap. The film is slated to be available to rent on all major digital platforms starting November 17.

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