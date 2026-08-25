Where was ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 filmed? All the filming locations behind Netflix’s hit series

Tyler Perry’s hit crime drama follows two women pulled into a cosmetics dynasty’s darkest secrets

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 is set to return on August 27, and the production team has stayed true to their roots by filming the latest season in Atlanta, Georgia, and Chicago, Illinois, as revealed by Production List. The third season began filming in December 2025. The location in Atlanta is Tyler Perry Studios, the 330-acre complex at 315 Deshler Street Southwest, where Season 1 was filmed. The multi-camera sitcom utilizes two 38,500-square-foot sound stages and a host of other buildings. These include sound stages ranging in size from 10,000 to 38,500 square feet, as well as offices and sets for an executive suite and various other locations, including mansions, that are frequently used throughout the series.

A still from ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @tylerperrystudios)

Taylor Polidore Williams, who plays Kimmie, shared some behind-the-scenes details about the filming of the third season. In an interview with TVLine, Williams confirmed that the season had already wrapped up as she prepared for its release. “We already filmed it,” she said, responding to questions about Kimmie’s confrontation with the Bellarie family. Williams noted that the entire season was shot in just six days. This makes it faster than the second season, which was shot in 12 days for the 16-episode season. Besides the Tyler Perry Studios lot in Atlanta, there are no known specific shooting locations or streets that ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 has used, as of now.

Previous seasons have been shot in Atlanta, using the city’s streets and buildings, such as the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and several Midtown streets like Ponce de Leon Avenue and Peachtree Street, to depict Chicago, Illinois. Chicago is also utilized as a filming location for establishing shots of the city skyline and a few episodes. Whether Season 3 followed the same pattern remains unclear, with more information likely to be revealed shortly before or after its launch. Another thing worth noting is that Tyler Perry’s production complex has partnered with Synapse Virtual Production to open a cutting-edge virtual-production-equipped soundstage in the last quarter of 2026. The collaboration is intended to keep Tyler Perry’s production team working in Georgia, where the majority of the production has been based for the first three seasons. Therefore, the new stage may be used for the next season of ‘Beauty in Black.’

A still from ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @tylerperrystudios)

As for the plot of Season 3, Kimmie finds herself in the position of having to work with her rival, Mallory (Crystle Stewart), as the feud within the Bellarie family unfolds. Despite the family drama, the two women get blackmailed, uncover dark secrets, and face the danger of destroying the business empire. Williams revealed to Tudum that the script called for the unlikely alliance between Kimmie and Mallory. “When I read that in the script, I was like, finally!” It is worth noting that Season 3 would not be the conclusion of the series, as Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Beauty in Black’ for a fourth season. The streamer reversed course on the initial reports that it would end with Season 3.