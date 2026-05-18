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AMC confirms new seasons for both 'The Walking Dead' spinoffs in major update

The renewal is also marked by the departure of former showrunner Eli Jorné and the onboarding of Seth Hoffman.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @amcthewalkingdead)
A still of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @amcthewalkingdead)

For a while, it seemed as if 'The Walking Dead Universe' was destined to be stalled for lack of space to maneuver. Naturally, as the long-running franchise has been dishing out episodes for almost sixteen years now, it seems fair that most possible arcs would have been utilized by now. Although the IP remains massively successful globally for parent network AMC, no one can be certain about the future of 'The Walking Dead Universe'. Nevertheless, whatever the future might hold, the past is certainly kind to the franchise as AMC recently announced that it has renewed both the spinoffs 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' for a third season and 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' for a fourth season. 

The renewal came as a breath of fresh air to fans of the franchise who were eager to know more about the future of their favorite 'Walking Dead' spinoff shows. Their apprehensions had been further fueled by AMC's uncanny silence about 'Dead City' at an earnings call earlier this year. However, putting all concerns to rest, the network has now picked up 'Dead City' for a third season, consisting of eight episodes. The third instalment of the spin-off is scheduled to hit the waves on July 26 and will air new episodes on AMC, with episodes available for streaming on AMC+ on Sundays throughout the summer.

On the other hand, 'Daryl Dixon' has had somewhat of a more comfortable ride on the network, since it was known in advance that the upcoming fourth season would be the final instalment of the show. The spinoff has also raked in significant viewership numbers for AMC, thus consolidating its status as one of the network's cash cows. This summer is poised to be extremely interesting for fans of 'The Walking Dead' franchise since it would be the final instance of both 'Dead City' and 'Daryl Dixon' premiering new episodes side by side. With the impending conclusion of the latter show, it seems unlikely that this feat will ever come to pass once again.

A still of Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' (Image Source: Instagram: amcthewalkingdead)
A still of Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' (Image Source: Instagram | @amcthewalkingdead)

Both spinoffs arrived in 2023, with the sole purpose of showcasing new stories taking place in the aftermath of the eleventh season of the flagship show, which concluded in 2022. As a result, both spin-offs have been enriched by the participation of legendary original characters from 'The Walking Dead'. The third season of 'Dead City' is expected to feature Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) trying to build a better future for themselves in New York City, and picking up the pieces in the aftermath of their war against The Croat and the Dama. Moreover, the duo would be assisted by Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) while they deal with the fallout from the Hershel incident that took up much of the sophomore season.

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