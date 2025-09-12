‘Mayor of Kingstown’ EP teases new villain who’s ‘calling the shots’ in season 4: ‘It isn't Mike's world’

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 gets exciting: Edie Falco joins the cast as a no-nonsense warden ready to go head-to-head with Jeremy Renner’s Mike.

Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) is all set to face more chaos as 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 is all set to make a comeback on Sunday, October 26. The creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, season 4 will have a headstrong villain, making it clear that McLusky's attempt to maintain a balance will go for a toss. To add more, the executive producer of the show has hinted towards how this new antagonist will turn McLusky's world upside down, and the wait is getting longer than expected.

A still of Andrew Howard and Jeremy Renner in 'Mayor of Kingstown' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Mayor of Kingstown)

'Mayor of Kingstown' EP David Glasser teased how Season 4's new villain will disrupt Mike’s world. Speaking to TVLine, Glasser revealed details about Edie Falco's new character, Nina Hobbs, the new warden at Anchor Bay, saying, "As you come into Season 4, how do you take a show to the next level? Well, you need a nemesis. You need someone who's going to come in and go toe-to-toe [with Mike.]" Glasser explained Hobbs will clash with McLusky since her priorities clash with his efforts to maintain peace.

He added, "She's making the decisions. She's calling the shots. It isn't Mike's world. It's her world, and we're going to watch this battle between the two of them." Notably, Edie Falco, best known for her Emmy-winning roles as Carmela Soprano in 'The Sopranos' and Jackie Peyton in 'Nurse Jackie,' also joins 'Mayor of Kingstown' as a decorated newcomer whose character will be a thorn in McLusky's side. Notably, Season 3 ended with several major deaths, including Captain Kareem Moore (Michael Beach), a turning point in the ongoing clash between police and criminal groups. His death is expected to shape how Falco's Hobbs approaches her job as warden and why she won't align with McLusky.

According to Glasser, Hobbs is just one of multiple threats McLusky will face in season 4, alongside Lennie James' Frank Moses, a gangster aiming to carve out power in Kingstown. Together, these forces set the stage for another chaotic and dangerous battle for McLusky, as per Screen Rant. Hobbs is set to become another major obstacle for McLusky in 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 4, as she cracks down on crime in the aftermath of season 3. Her hardline approach will complicate McLusky's efforts to balance the city's fragile interests while also pushing a strong law enforcement storyline forward. With Hobbs' presence adding fresh tension alongside returning threats, season 4 is poised to heighten the stakes and deliver plenty of new conflict between her and McLusky.

Furthermore, 'Sons of Anarchy' and 'Good Girls' actor Niko Nicotera has also joined 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 in a recurring role, as per Deadline. Season 4 will follow the aftermath of a devastating season 3 finale that left viewers reeling from multiple character deaths and shifting power dynamics. With Renner returning as McLusky, the stakes are higher than ever as new enemies emerge, with Nicotera's arrival adding another intriguing piece to this dangerous puzzle, promising even more chaos in McLusky's already volatile world.