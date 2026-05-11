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Will 'The Comeback' be renewed for Season 4? Here's what we know after Season 3's emotional finale

After an emotional Season 3 finale, the focus now turns to the future of Lisa Kudrow's sitcom
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish in a still from 'The Comeback' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO)
Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish in a still from 'The Comeback' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO)

Contains spoilers for 'The Comeback' Season 3 finale: 'Valerie Cherish'

Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' Season 3 ends on a fitting note. The finale, titled 'Valerie Cherish,' gives the character the perfect ending to her comeback journey. The last chapter sees her take the AI-driven production by the horns and finally choose human talent as an actress over easy success and heightened fame. Rather than a massive, dramatic end, the episode focused on Cherish's evolution. More than being about Cherish making a comeback, it was about her talent and pursuit of greatness. With AI vs Valerie being the focal plotline this season, the finale ends with a subtle message that sitcoms matter, as does the human element behind the making of shows that have shaped and influenced society.

A screengrab of Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish on 'The Comeback' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @HBOsocial)
A screengrab of Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish on 'The Comeback' (Image Source: YouTube | @HBOsocial)

'The Comeback' Season 3 saw Valerie star in the first multi-cam sitcom purely written by AI. The idea for the season stemmed from the real-life speculation about AI taking over Hollywood jobs. The new batch of episodes was set during the 2023 Hollywood strikes. With this, the focus now turns to the show's future. In what comes as a dampener, but is possibly the right move, there will be no 'The Comeback' Season 4. Both Kudrow and series co-creator Michael Patrick King quashed all rumors of a fourth installment. Kudrow called it a trilogy, while King said there was no "quad-roly" in the offing. "It took us 11 years for the key to show up, so come on,” King said, according to the TV Insider. "Lisa did make a joke earlier at some point. She said, ‘Sure, Valerie will be digital. She will come back all you want.'"

A screenshot of Andrew Scott and Lisa Kudrow from 'The Comeback' Season 3 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO)
A screenshot of Andrew Scott and Lisa Kudrow from 'The Comeback' (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO)

To add, Kudrow was also skeptical about returning to the show after lengthy breaks between seasons. Season 1 debuted in 2005 and later returned in 2014. The third installment hit screens 12 years later. "I don’t know if I’ll want to do it again in 10 years, so let’s be done, that way no one is asking what’s next or whether we will even want to do more," she had told THR. "The most respectful thing we can do for the audience and for the character is make it a three-part story. It’s a trilogy, and this is the end." With the story wrapping up on a definitive note, there is every reason to believe 'The Comeback' has well and truly ended. With Kudrow and King stressing that there was never a fourth season planned, the sitcom will now end after three seasons.

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