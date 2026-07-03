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‘The Hunting Party’ fate is finally decided after Universal worked to save the show from cancellation

Streaming success gave fans hope that ‘The Hunting Party’ wasn't done yet. Here's the latest update on the show's fate after NBC's cancellation.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
The cast of 'The Hunting Party' poses for Season 1 photo (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lindsay Siu)
The cast of 'The Hunting Party' poses for Season 1 photo (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lindsay Siu)

Fans who were still hoping ‘The Hunting Party’ might find a second life on another platform have now hit a dead end. According to Deadline, the effort to save the NBC crime drama has officially wrapped up after the cast's contract options expired and were not renewed by series producer Universal Television. The update effectively ends the studio's effort to find the series a new home. Once the cast members were released from their contractual commitments on July 1, there was no longer a campaign to shop the show to another network or streaming service. The news comes exactly one month after NBC canceled ‘The Hunting Party.’ The network waited longer than usual before making its decision, finally canceling the drama on June 1 after two seasons.

A still of Rebecca 'Bex' Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) from 'The Hunting Party' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by David Astorga)
A still of Rebecca 'Bex' Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) from 'The Hunting Party' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by David Astorga)

At that point, Universal Television launched a campaign to find another home for the series, hoping another buyer would keep it alive. That hope did not come out of nowhere. The show had managed to build an audience beyond its original NBC broadcasts, performing well on both Peacock and Netflix. Peacock, which carries the complete series and next-day episodes, had already seen strong viewership. On top of that, Netflix also gave the series another boost after Season 1 debuted on the platform for U.S. viewers in February. When Season 1 landed on the platform in February, more people began checking out the series, which also drove additional viewers to Peacock. For a while, it looked like the crime thriller had found a new audience online, something that has helped other canceled shows survive in the past. 

Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh), Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie), and Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui) in a still from 'The Hunting Party' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by David Astorga)
Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh), Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie), and Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui) in a still from 'The Hunting Party' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by David Astorga)

Unfortunately, streaming success was not enough this time around. Despite attracting viewers on both Peacock and Netflix, neither streamer stepped in to save the series. Deadline also reported that no other network or platform picked up the project. Without a buyer willing to finance another season, there was little reason to keep the cast tied to their contracts any longer. With those agreements now expired, the series has officially reached the end of the road. Created by JJ Bailey, ‘The Hunting Party’ centered on a specialized team of investigators tasked with an almost impossible mission. Their job was to hunt down some of the country's most dangerous serial killers after they escaped from a highly classified prison that officially wasn't supposed to exist.

Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler) and Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) in a still from 'The Hunting Party' (Image SOurce: NBC | Photo by David Astorga)
Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler) and Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) in a still from 'The Hunting Party' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by David Astorga)

Meanwhile, ‘The Hunting Party’ was not the only Universal Television project affected by expiring cast contracts. NBC drama pilot ‘Key Witness’, starring Emily Deschanel, has officially come to an end as well. There is, however, one NBC pilot that is still hanging around. Among the network's 2026 drama pilots that were not initially picked up, ‘What The Dead Know’ remains in development. Deadline had previously reported in June that the option for lead actress Taylor Schilling had been extended, giving Universal Television more time to rework the project rather than shelving it altogether. Rather than abandoning the pilot, the studio plans to redevelop it with a new writer before deciding its future.

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