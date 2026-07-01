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When will ‘X-Men '97’ Season 2 new episodes come out? Full release schedule, streaming details and more

The second season of the acclaimed animated series features 9 new episodes that will air between July 1 and August 12.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 11 MINUTES AGO
An image from the animated series ‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Marvel Entertainment)
An image from the animated series ‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Marvel Entertainment)

After a two-year wait, 'X-Men '97' is back on Disney+. The animated series continues the saga of Marvel's Mightiest Mutants from 'X-Men: The Animated Series,' aired between 1992 and 1997. The revival series premiered its first season on March 20, 2024, and concluded its 10-episode run on May 15, 2024. The show's immense popularity ensured that it would return for its sophomore season, and work began on the second season in July 2022. Beau DeMayo has created the action-adventure series, marking Marvel Studios' first X-Men project after the company bought back the film and television rights to the beloved characters. Furthermore, DeMayo serves as the head writer, and Jake Castorena as the supervising director for Season 2 of 'X-Men '97.'

Take a look at the episode-wise breakdown of 'X-Men '97' Season 2 below: 

Episode 1: 'Days of Past Future' will air on July 1 

Episode 2: 'A Force to Be Reckoned With' will air on July 1 

Episode 3: 'Rise of Apocalypse (Part I)' will air on July 1 

Episode 4: 'Rise of Apocalypse (Part II)' will air on July 8 

Episode 5: 'Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs' will air on July 15 

Episode 6: 'Danger.Exe' will air on July 22 

Episode 7: 'Strange Land, Savage Heart' will air on July 29 

Episode 8: 'The Dead Man's Hand' will air on August 5 

Episode 9: 'Survival of the Fittest' will air on August 12

A still from Season 2 of the animated series ‘X-Men ‘97’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Marvel Entertainment)
A still from Season 2 of the animated series ‘X-Men ‘97’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Marvel Entertainment)

The highly acclaimed superhero series will feature 9 episodes in its second installment. The first three episodes are set to drop together at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Disney+. Each of them has a runtime of 30  to 40 minutes. Since all the episodes will release on Disney+, fans will need an active subscription to the streaming service to watch the X-Men's latest adventures in real time. Disney+ offers several plans for new subscribers. The Basic plan (with ads) costs just $9.99 per month, while the Standard ad-free plan is priced at $17.99 per month and $179.99 per year. Disney+ also provides benefits with the Premium ad-free plan, which costs $24.99 per month and $249.99 per year. 

An image of the X-Men taken from the Disney+ animated series ‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | @Marvel Entertainment)
An image of the X-Men taken from the Disney+ animated series ‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | @Marvel Entertainment)

The team of mutants faced the supervillain Bastion in Season 1 and successfully defeated him during their final confrontation in the three-part season finale. However, the Asteroid M exploded and scattered all the X-Men across the timeline, from the ancient past to the distant future. Charles Xavier, Magneto, Nightcrawler, Rogue, and Beast ended up in ancient Egypt in 3000 B.C., where they ran into En Sabah Nur before he turned into Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Jean Grey and Cyclops were transported into the future, where they met Rachel Grey / Mother Askani and a young Nathan Summers / Cable. 

The fates of Morph and Wolverine were left in the dark, and the first three seasons will hopefully reveal where they ended up. Season 2 will see the mutants reunite and return to the 1990s and mount a fierce battle against their latest threat, Apocalypse. The X-Men are voiced by Jennifer Hale, Ray Chase, Alison Sealy-Smith, George Buza, Cal Dodd, Isaac Robinson-Smith, J. P. Karliak, Matthew Waterson, Ross Marquand, Adrian Hough, and Lenore Zann.

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