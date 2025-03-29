David Letterman talking about Mary-Louise Parker’s body is still disturbing to watch years later

"Are you like this in the program? Do we see you like this?" Letterman teased while showcasing a risqué picture of Parker.

Mary-Louise Parker is best known for her role in the television drama series 'Weeds.' Decades ago, she appeared on 'The Late Show with David Letterman' to discuss her rising stardom. However, Letterman spotlighted her stunning figure throughout the interview: "When was the last time you were here? Well, good heavens, 14 years? Is it me, or was it you?" the television host flirted. "I don't know; maybe it was a combo. I wanted to be here," Parker candidly replied. "I guess it's a collision of energy; well, nice to see you again," Letterman kept up the cheekiness.

After discussing her work front for a while, the veteran host pulled out a risqué picture of the Emmy-winning actress and showcased it to the audience. "Are you like this in the

program? Do we see you like this?" Letterman teased. The picture featured Parker completely nude, wrapped by a snake. "Not with the snake, but you often see my, um

Behind," she quipped. "I just want to say one thing; uh, I don't think I've said this before in the nearly 30 years we've been on the air. Nice butt!" The TV host slyly complimented," "Thanks, it's my best angle actually," Parker shot back in jest.

Mary-Louise Parker at Jumpstart's "Read for the Record" on October 8, 200,9 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason Kempin)

"Wow! Why, what's the deal with the snake? Do we need the snake? Why the snake?" Letterman continued flirting. The Golden Globe-winning actress explained that she was portraying a biblical theme without giving much attention to the television host's provocative remarks. After that, the conversation turned to her family life, but Letterman kept bringing up her toned butt. "Well, you've got your hands full now. You got the kids and a great ass*." However, Parker maintained her cool and didn't flinch at Leterman's constant attention on her behind; instead, she sportingly replied, "Yeah. What more could I ask for?"

As per The Things, during that timeline, Parker was involved in a highly publicized relationship with Billy Crudup. The couple fell in love in 1996 after meeting for the first time on the sets of the Broadway play 'Bus Stop.' However, things turned ugly in 2006 when Crudup dumped Parker while she was seven months pregnant with their son William and started dating actress Claire Danes. Crudup and Danes managed to keep their affair under wraps, but after The New York Times exposed him, the 'Watchmen' actor wrote a scathing email to the publication reminding them to follow work ethics. He wrote, “an argument for not including anything about the Mary-Louise Parker situation,” noting that the matter was “personal, painful, and involves an infant."

According to UsWeekly, Crudup split with Danes in 2006, and Parker refused to talk about their scandal for years. However, while promoting her memoir in 2015 titled 'Dear Mr. You,' she described their relationship as one of the "low points" of her life. Surprisingly, she indirectly dedicated a chapter in her book to her predicament and described an argument she had with a taxi driver back then. Parker recalled breaking down after the driver yelled at her to get out. “My life is worse than yours in this moment. … I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe,” she wrote. Parker remains single to date; she never married after her failed relationship with Crudup.