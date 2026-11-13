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Who is Cici Bussey? 'The Kardashians' Season 8 sees Kris venting amid Kim Kardashian biography drama

In Season 8 Episode 6, Kris voiced her frustration over Kim Kardashian moving forward with a biography without consulting her manager
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Kardashians’ (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)
A still from ‘The Kardashians’ (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)

Kris Jenner (the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan) has plenty of people she can turn to when things get difficult. However, Cici Bussey, who has been part of the Kardashian family’s inner circle for decades, is one of her closest confidantes. The two women appeared on Season 8 Episode 6 of ‘The Kardashians,’ offering viewers another glimpse into their long-standing friendship. In the November 12 episode of the series, titled ‘Blame the Dead Man,’ Kris vented to Cici about her anger over Kim Kardashian moving forward with a biography, 'Citizen Kim,' without consulting her longtime manager. Kris was particularly upset that the book would have access to private family matters. As Kris explained to Cici, “I just feel a way about it, because I don’t understand it and no one has ever come to me. I’m her manager!”

A still from ‘The Kardashians’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Cici is more than just a close friend who occasionally appears on the show. She is related to the Kardashians through Kris’ late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., an attorney and the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian. Cici is Robert’s first cousin, making her a relative of the Kardashian family. Kim explained in the past that Cici’s mum and Robert’s mother were sisters, which is why the family has always called her their cousin, even though she is not related to Kris by blood. Cici’s connection to Kris and her children goes back decades. After Kris and Robert divorced in 1991, much of Robert’s family reportedly distanced themselves from Kris and the children. Cici, however, chose to maintain her relationship with them. Kim has previously described her as the one person from her father’s side of the family who continued to stay close to them. 

A still from ‘The Kardashians’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fans may also remember Cici from the first wave of the Kardashians’ reality TV stardom. She appeared on the first season of 'KUWTK' and owned the Khaos store, which the Kardashians operated at The Mirage in Las Vegas from 2011-2014. She also appeared alongside Kris, Khloé, and other family members on the show ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ in 2018.

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