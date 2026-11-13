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Who will lead ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30? ABC sets date for major announcement

The next lead is usually selected from the preceding season of ‘The Bachelorette’
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of host Jesse Palmer from 'The Bachelorette' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bacheloretteabc)
A still of host Jesse Palmer from 'The Bachelorette' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bacheloretteabc)

The wait is almost over for fans eagerly anticipating the next ‘The Bachelor’ announcement. ABC will reveal the identity of the star set to lead the fan-favorite dating show on Friday, November 13, 2026, during ‘Good Morning America.’ The announcement was teased during a commercial break of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Thursday, November 12, giving viewers a heads-up about the upcoming reveal.

Joey Graziadei eliminated 2 women in 'The Bachelor' Season 28's 6th rose ceremony (ABC)

On Friday, November 6, 2026, ABC announced that the milestone 30th season of ‘The Bachelor’ will premiere on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Although the series was renewed for another season back in June 2025, fans had been waiting for Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ to premiere. However, as viewers now know, the season was unexpectedly canceled just days before its scheduled premiere.

'The Bachelor' viewers slam Jesse Palmer as ABC host calls finale 'most dramatic' 'for the millionth time' (ABC | Photo by JohnFleenor)

Interestingly, the next lead is usually selected from the preceding season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ However, ABC has yet to reveal whether it has chosen someone from Taylor Frankie Paul’s season to lead ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30 or opted for someone else. Although her season never aired, ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ revealed that Taylor Frankie had accepted Doug Mason’s proposal. However, things did not go as planned, and the two later split.

Since ‘The Bachelor’ premiered in 2002, viewers have watched numerous romantic connections unfold, along with dramatic rose ceremonies, emotional goodbyes, and more. Once ABC announces the next lead, fans can look forward to the upcoming season, which is set to stream on March 21, 2027.

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