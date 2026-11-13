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Who won ‘Special Forces’ Season 5? Three celebrities survive the final interrogation challenge

Three celebrities were crowned the winners of Season 5 in the Malaysian jungle
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 21 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Special Forces' Season 5 (Cover Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)
A still from 'Special Forces' Season 5 (Cover Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

The ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 finale saw the remaining recruits take on the final interrogation challenge. The participants included Alycia Baumgardner, David Charvet, Matt Barnes, Hannah Stocking, Alexia Umansky, Candace Cameron Bure, and Collin Gosselin. During the challenge, they faced unexpected situations that pushed several of them to their limits, leading some to quit or fail. However, three of them survived and passed the interrogation, winning the season.

Fox’s ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 began with 15 celebrity contestants, but only seven made it to the finale. Throughout the season, viewers watched athletes, figure skaters, reality TV personalities, and others compete in a series of extreme challenges. The final interrogation was described as “12 hours of absolute hell.” The task simulated a scenario in which the recruits were captured behind enemy lines. They had to endure psychological and physical torture while sticking to their assigned cover stories. Their objective was to avoid revealing their connection to the military.

A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 finale featuring Matt Barnes, Hannah Stocking, and Alexia Umansky (Image Source: Fox | Photo by Pete Dadds)

One of the remaining participants, professional boxer Alycia Baumgardner, broke down during the interrogation. She reached her limit after being criticized and called a “problem child.” At one point, after hearing various noises, including a baby crying, she could no longer continue. “I had enough. The noises and the baby crying. I’m like, ’That baby needs some milk,’” she recalled. After she quit, David Charvet took on the challenge but failed to build rapport with his interrogator. He was called an “empty vessel” and repeatedly had his head dunked in water. “I’m definitely going back with my head up high. I put it all out on the line, tried my best, and I think my kids can be proud,” he said.

A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 finale featuring Alexia (Image Source: Fox)

Fellow recruits Matt Barnes and Hannah Stocking also failed during the interrogation challenge. “I feel frustrated because I thought I was still the top person here, but no regrets,” noted Barnes after the elimination. The three recruits who passed ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 are Alexia Umansky, Candace Cameron Bure, and Collin Gosselin. They were put inside water-filled boxes, with the water rising to their mouths. Alexia recalled, “I have visualized what it’s like to walk out of this as a winner.” Candace Cameron noted, “My hope is that my strength will be to endure.” Collin, meanwhile, wanted to prove what he was capable of and “push” himself beyond his limits. That determination helped him make it through the interrogation.

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