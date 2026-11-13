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‘The X Factor’ reboot in works at FOX but there’s a twist

13 years later, FOX is reviving one of its biggest reality competitions
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 25 MINUTES AGO
Dermot O'Leary, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell, and Louis Walsh in a still from 'The X Factor' UK (Cover Image Source: Syco | Thames | ITV Plc)
Dermot O'Leary, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell, and Louis Walsh in a still from 'The X Factor' UK (Cover Image Source: Syco | Thames | ITV Plc)

The search for America's next music sensation could soon return to television, but 'The X Factor' may look quite different this time. Fox is developing a new U.S. version of the singing competition, with plans to introduce a reality-show element that takes contestants beyond the audition stage and puts their lives together under one roof.

The proposed reboot comes from Fremantle, which produced the original American edition, and Mischief & Wonder, the production company founded by Australian producers Emma Lamb and Leigh Aramberri. The duo have experience working on major unscripted formats, including 'The Voice', 'Married at First Sight' and 'The Amazing Race'.

'AGT' judge Cowell is well known for his scathing remarks to contestants. (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

One of the biggest proposed changes is the contestants' living arrangement. Instead of appearing only during performances and eliminations, aspiring singers would live together in a shared house. The approach follows Fox's recent experiment with 'Fear Factor: House of Fear', where contestants live together while competing. The new 'X Factor' is also expected to have "more sizzle" than earlier versions. However, the project has not received an official series order yet. A decision is expected soon, and Los Angeles is reportedly being considered as a filming location, potentially with the help of California's production tax credit program.

The American version originally premiered on Fox in 2011, with Simon Cowell among its judges. Steve Jones hosted the first season, while Cowell shared the panel with L.A. Reid, Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger. The judging lineup changed in subsequent seasons, bringing in stars such as Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio. Mario Lopez and Khloe Kardashian also joined as co-hosts for Season 2, although Lopez continued alone for the third season.

Simon Cowell at 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Red Carpet in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Variety via Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Flores)

The U.S. edition ran for three seasons before ending in 2013. Its biggest success story was Fifth Harmony, the girl group formed during the competition that went on to achieve international recognition. Cowell created the format, which originally became a major British television hit before expanding internationally. The franchise has helped launch artists who have collectively sold more than 150 million records worldwide and achieved over 130 number-one records.

There were earlier discussions about bringing the American edition back through NBC, following Cowell's wider deal with NBCUniversal. Those plans did not materialize. Interestingly, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade previously worked as an executive producer on the original U.S. version. That connection could make the potential revival particularly significant for the broadcaster.

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