How to apply for ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30? Here’s everything to know about the casting process

Applicants may face background checks, interviews, and medical evaluations before producers decide

‘The Bachelor’ Season 30 is currently searching for female suitors for its new lead, Sam Hartman. In fact, fans can also nominate someone they think should meet the NFL quarterback. Bachelor Nation launched its casting process on May 6, 2026, months before ABC announced Hartman as the next Bachelor on November 13. Hartman, 27, is a player for the NFL’s Washington Commanders and previously played college football for Wake Forest and Notre Dame. The new season premieres Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET, and episodes air on Hulu the next day.

An image of Sam Hartman (Image Source: bachelornation.com)

Women who want to participate in the 30th season can submit their applications via the official Bachelor Nation casting website. The site offers separate options for individuals applying on their own behalf and for those nominating someone else. The application process starts with confirming the applicant’s age, whereas the nomination form is designed for friends or family members putting forward another person.

According to the published criteria, applicants must be 21 or over, legal residents of the United States or Canada, have a valid passport for at least one year after submitting their application, and be able to get the necessary documents to travel in the United States and European Union. They also must be single, meaning they should not be in a committed intimate relationship. This includes marriage, cohabitation with an intimate partner, or a monogamous dating relationship for more than two months. These criteria can be found on Bachelor Nation’s eligibility page. Those with a felony conviction in the last 10 years, unless it has been expunged, cannot apply. Those with a permanent or temporary restraining order against them also cannot apply, unless it has been disclosed to the producer. Those currently working with the production companies, Warner Bros. Discovery entities, ABC, or Disney television cannot apply. Candidates cannot be running for elected political positions.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 30 (Image Source: bachelornation.com)

By submitting the form, you are not guaranteed to be in the cast. According to the terms, applicants must give permission to do a background check. Those moving forward may be asked to attend interviews in Los Angeles. The producer may also ask for physical, medical, and psychological tests. Those chosen must be willing to travel and take part on certain days throughout the six months of the year. They may also have to do promotional work.

The application asks for more than just contact details. As reported by TV Insider on November 13, the application asks for your height, weight, relationship history, whether you have children, occupation, and nearest airport. It also asks why you want to be on the show, a photo, social media handles, dating preferences, what your strengths are, and what your challenges are. There are around 90 questions in total.