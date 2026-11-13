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Who is Sam Hartman? NFL quarterback makes unexpected reality TV move with ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is stepping into reality television after building his football career at Wake Forest and Notre Dame.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 57 MINUTES AGO
A still of Sam Hartman (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @sam_hartman10)
A still of Sam Hartman (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @sam_hartman10)

Sam Hartman is used to competing under pressure, but his next challenge will have little to do with football. The Washington Commanders quarterback has been announced as the lead of 'The Bachelor' Season 30, marking his reality TV debut in the popular dating franchise. The 27-year-old was introduced on 'Good Morning America' on November 13, shortly after the Commanders' game against the New York Giants.

Hartman admitted that he initially hesitated when he was approached for the show. A conversation with former Bachelor lead and host Jesse Palmer helped him understand the experience and consider the possibility of finding a lasting relationship. He is still adjusting to the idea of dating in front of cameras. "I have probably a tough time holding a conversation with one girl. Thirty is gonna be pretty tough," he joked during the interview.

Born on July 29, 1999, Hartman grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Oceanside Collegiate Academy in South Carolina before beginning his college football career at Wake Forest University. After five seasons there, he transferred to Notre Dame for his final college season in 2023.

Hartman finished his college career with 15,656 passing yards and 134 touchdown passes. The latter set an Atlantic Coast Conference record. He signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has spent time on the team's practice squad.

Hartman is the youngest of three children born to Mark and Lisa Hartman. His father is an orthopedic spinal surgeon, while his mother works as a labor and delivery nurse. His older brother, Joe, attended medical school at the University of Florida and is now completing his residency at Vanderbilt University.

The family also welcomed Demitri Allison when he was 15. He became a brother to Hartman, although they did not share a biological connection. Demitri died by suicide in 2015 at age 21. Hartman has spoken publicly about the loss, describing the bond they shared as that of brothers.

A still of Sam Hartman (Image Source: Instagram | @sam_hartman10)

Hartman says he wants a partner with ambition and a competitive spirit, someone whose drive inspires him to pursue his own goals. He also values compassion and caregiving, qualities he associates with his family's medical background. His parents have encouraged him to remain himself and trust his instincts during the experience. Hartman is now preparing to meet 30 women as he looks for a relationship that could last beyond the cameras.

'The Bachelor' Season 30 premieres March 21, 2027, on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

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