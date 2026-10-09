Where is Newfoundland? Netflix’s ‘Below’ filming locations explored

Netflix’s six-part mystery-horror series ‘Below’ premiered on October 8, 2026

Netflix's mystery-horror miniseries ‘Below’ follows a Newfoundland fishing town invaded by a horrifying sea monster named “Mudder.” A key aspect of the series is its disturbing, gorgeous, remote setting. The community of Snook’s Arm isn’t just a fictional setting. It’s a character in itself along the Atlantic coastline. But where is this spooky seaside town located? Newfoundland is a vast island located off the eastern coast of North America, and forms the island portion of Canada’s easternmost province, Newfoundland and Labrador. The island is surrounded by the North Atlantic and is known for its rugged coastline, forests, and unpredictable weather. It is also famous for the icebergs that are seen in Iceberg Alley, which is a region that stretches from the coast of Labrador to the southeast of Newfoundland’s coast. It is most visible from April until early June, according to Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism. These natural landforms contribute to the series’ isolated setting, where an unidentified marine creature threatens a coastal community after a giant iceberg enters its harbor.

A still from ‘Below’ (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)

According to Movie Walks, when series creator Jesse McKeown signed on to bring this story to life, the production team knew they had to go right to the source. He wanted them to experience this town’s blistering terror firsthand. To achieve this, the cast and crew packed up their cameras and filmed on location from July to October 2025. Although Snook’s Arm is fictional, several locations across the island were used to bring the fishing community to life. The historic provincial capital of St. John’s served as the studio and production centre for the TV series, as reported by the outlet. The picturesque city port and hilly streets provided a backdrop for the series. Actress Mackenzie Davis, in an interview with Netflix's Tudum, also shared that she filmed the underwater laboratory scenes for her character, Dr. Fonda Howlander, at the Ocean Sciences Centre in Logy Bay.

A still from ‘Below’ (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum | Photo by Jan Thijs)

The production also filmed exterior scenes along the Avalon Peninsula, including sequences featuring Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) navigating his fishing boat through dangerous seas. According to Netflix’s official production notes, McKeown chose to film the series in Newfoundland because he believed the location’s wild and lonely terrain was an ideal match for the haunting tone of ‘Below.’ Brigus South Harbour was another filming location for the series, according to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The team constructed several set elements, including building structures, temporary fish stages, wharves, and more to bring the fictional fishing community of Snook’s Arm to life. ‘Below’ is now streaming on Netflix.