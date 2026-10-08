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Netflix greenlights ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series based on young Lady Bridgerton

The 'Bridgerton' universe is set to explore one of Bridgerton lady's early years, her romance and the story behind family matriarch fans know today.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Simone Ashley, and Will Tilston in a still from 'Bridgerton' — (Cover Image Source: Liam Daniel | Netflix)
Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Simone Ashley, and Will Tilston in a still from 'Bridgerton' — (Cover Image Source: Liam Daniel | Netflix)

The 'Bridgerton' universe is expanding with a new prequel centered on Violet Bridgerton’s early life and romance with Edmund Bridgerton. Netflix has greenlit the untitled limited series from Shondaland. Ruth Gemmell plays the older Violet in the main 'Bridgerton' series. The prequel will travel back to a period before she became the widowed matriarch of the Bridgerton family and explore the relationship that shaped her future. Shonda Rhimes will write and executive produce the series, along with Nicholas Nardini, who previously worked with her on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'. The project marks Rhimes’ first scripted series as a writer since 'Queen Charlotte'. She wrote most of that 2023 limited series, with Nardini writing one episode and co-writing another with Rhimes.

Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Luke Thompson, and Claudia Jessie in a still from 'Bridgerton'
Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Luke Thompson, and Claudia Jessie in a still from 'Bridgerton' — (Image Source: Nick Briggs | Netflix)

The series will focus on Violet before the events of the main Bridgerton story. Her romance with Edmund will be at the center of the narrative, offering a closer look at the relationship that eventually led to the Bridgerton family she raises in the original series. The story has a basis in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton universe. Her short novella 'Violet in Bloom' provides source material connected to the new adaptation. Tom Verica will return as director and executive producer after directing 'Queen Charlotte'. Shondaland executive producer Betsy Beers is also returning to the franchise. Rhimes signed a new long-term overall deal with the streamer in August, adding to the company's continuing development of projects for the platform.

Netflix's decision follows the success of 'Queen Charlotte', which demonstrated that audiences were interested in stories set before the events of the main series. That success created room for the franchise to explore other characters and earlier periods. Violet became a natural choice because her history and relationship with Edmund provide a direct connection to the Bridgerton family seen throughout the original series. The new project will become the second limited-series spinoff in the franchise, following 'Queen Charlotte'.

Ruth Gemmell in a still from 'Bridgerton'
Ruth Gemmell in a still from 'Bridgerton' — (Image Source: @Netflix)

The main 'Bridgerton' series is continuing alongside the new spinoff. Season 5 is currently in production in London and will focus on Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, and Michaela Stirling, played by Masali Baduza. Netflix has also established a dedicated Shondaland studio in the UK to support production of 'Bridgerton' and its wider television universe. Seasons 1 and 3 of 'Bridgerton' remain among Netflix's most popular English-language shows, highlighting the size of the audience behind the franchise.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the Violet prequel. The streamer has also not revealed its full cast or confirmed the episode count.

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