Where was 'I Will Find You' filmed? Real-life locations behind Sam Worthington's latest Netflix thriller

'I Will Find You' is based on Harlan Coben's best-selling novel of the same name, and we take a look at real-life locations used in the thriller.

'I Will Find You' is a miniseries on Netflix that captivates audiences with its tight plot. The atmosphere established by the plot plays an equally important part in sustaining audience interest. The story follows Sam Worthington portraying the character of David Burroughs, who is serving a life sentence for the alleged murder of his son. As new evidence emerges hinting that his son may still be alive, Burroughs dives headlong into a perilous investigation of his own to get at the truth. The miniseries is based on author Harlan Coben's novel of the same name. Given the wide variety of locations utilized by the production crew, it is natural to wonder where the filming took place. Here we take a look at the principal filming locations of the series.

1) University of Toronto, Ontario

A screengrab from the trailer of 'I Will Find You' (Image Source: Netflix)

The bulk of the principal photography for 'I Will Find You' on Netflix took place across Ontario, Canada. The first important filming location, perhaps the most recognizable, is the University of Toronto Mississauga campus in Mississauga, Ontario. Numerous pivotal scenes were filmed on the university campus, including hallways, libraries, classrooms, and outdoor spaces.

2) Edward Gardens, Toronto

Sam Worthington in a screengrab from the trailer of 'I Will Find You' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Edward Gardens, located in North York, Toronto, consists of neatly manicured gardens, walking paths, and trees blooming with seasonal flowers. This location was also frequently depicted on the miniseries and served as a contrast to the plot's dark underpinnings. Such a counterpoint gave the portrayal an added depth while simultaneously projecting Burrough's desperation onto his immediate surroundings.

3) Casa Loma, Toronto

Toronto's renowned Gothic revival castle, Casa Loma, served as another important filming location. The landmark's grand staircases and sprawling grounds lent the Netflix series a sense of scale. The location also lent the series another layer of authenticity.

4) Hamilton, Ontario

A still from 'I Will Find You' (Image Source: Netflix)

Moving on, the production crew and cast were frequently spotted in Hamilton, Ontario, filming in neighborhoods like Burris Street and Delaware Avenue. Over the years, Hamilton has quietly become one of North America's busiest filming destinations, and it is no wonder that 'I Will Find You' chose to film many exterior scenes there. Contrary to the urban landscape of Hamilton, the crew also needed a typical rural North American backdrop, which they eventually found in the small village of Millbrook, Ontario.

5) The other locations

A still from 'I Will Find You' (Image Source: Netflix)

Elsewhere, the production crew used open roads and farmland throughout Southern Ontario. The vast, sparsely populated landscapes go a long way toward establishing the isolation of Burroughs while amplifying his desperation. Furthermore, filming also took place in the scenic neighborhoods of Muskoka and the Algonquin Provincial Park. One of the key locations in the miniseries is the prison. The prison scenes were filmed inside the imposing Kingston Penitentiary in Kingston, Ontario. Additional locations featured in the miniseries include the Sherwood Restaurant in Brantford and downtown Brantford. 'I Will Find You' is exclusively available on Netflix.