Are Trinity and Bryce still together? ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 winners reveal first move after $100K win

'Love Island USA' Season 8 winners Trinity and Bryce, share what’s next for them after leaving The Villa.

Trinity Celeste Tatum and Bryce Alakai Dettloff are still together based on the information available after the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 finale. The pair left The Villa as boyfriend and girlfriend, said they loved each other before the final result, and spoke about continuing their relationship away from the cameras. Their first post-show plan is to travel to Los Angeles together, where Bryce lives. The update comes after viewers voted them the winners of Season 8 and awarded them the season’s $100,000 prize.

Still of Trinity and Bryce from 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock | Ben Symons)

Trinity and Bryce have not announced a breakup, and their comments after the finale show that they intend to remain a couple. The series is filmed on a two-day delay, meaning the pair had only recently left production when the finale aired. They also finished the season as boyfriend and girlfriend after Bryce asked Trinity to make the relationship official during their yacht date, making them the first Season 8 couple to put a label on their relationship. The pair also discussed their relationship in comments shared after the win. Trinity said, “I’m grateful that he chose me to be his partner, inside of here and outside.” Bryce said he “can’t wait for life outside of this” as they prepared to leave the Villa.

Trinity plans to travel to Los Angeles with Bryce as they begin life outside the show. In a post-finale interview shared by ‘Love Island USA’ on X on July 13, Bryce said, “I want to teach her how to surf, I have a couple spots in LA,” adding that Trinity would be joining him there. He said he already had a buoy ready for Trinity and planned to get her a wetsuit and surfboard. Los Angeles is expected to be a meeting point for several Season 8 Islanders after filming. Trinity and Bryce have discussed meeting Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou for a double date while reconnecting with the cast. Bryce has also expressed interest in visiting Trinity’s home state of Virginia to learn more about her background. These plans follow earlier conversations in which he told Trinity she could stay with him in Los Angeles.

The couple were paired during the first coupling and remained together through the season’s recouplings and Casa Amor. They became boyfriend and girlfriend before the finale and later exchanged “I love you” during their final date. Furthermore, their families supported the relationship during Family Day, and ‘Love Island: Aftersun’ hosts Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa had also predicted them as potential winners. Host Ariana Madix announced Trinity and Bryce as the winners during the July 12 finale. Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt finished second, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea placed third, and Kayda and Zach finished fourth. Trinity and Bryce received the $100,000 prize after winning the public vote, concluding a season in which they were one of the longest-running couples.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 24 featuring Trinity and Bryce on their date (Image Source: Peacock)

The next update on Trinity and Bryce’s relationship may come during the Season 8 reunion. Peacock has confirmed that the special will stream on Monday, August 31, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen will co-host the reunion, which is expected to include relationship updates and discussions about events from the Villa. ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 is available to stream on Peacock ahead of the reunion.