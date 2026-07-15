Where is Jordan Belfort now? Paramount’s new docuseries recounts the real ‘Wolf of Wall Street’

The documentary revisits the rise and downfall of Jordan Belfort and his brokerage firm, Stratton Oakmont

Jordan Belfort built one of the most infamous careers in Wall Street history long before Hollywood turned his life into a blockbuster. Many people first learned his name through Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in Martin Scorsese's 2013 film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. The film was adapted from his 2007 memoir of the same name. It introduced millions to the stockbroker whose lavish lifestyle was financed by one of the biggest financial fraud schemes of the 1990s. Now, Belfort is back in the spotlight with Paramount+'s three-part documentary series ‘The Real Wolf of Wall Street’, which premiered on July 14. According to the official logline, the documentary revisits the rise and downfall of Belfort and his brokerage firm, Stratton Oakmont. With fresh attention on his story, here's a closer look at who Jordan Belfort is, what landed him in prison, and what he is doing today.

A screengrab featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jordan Belfort taken from 'The Real Wolf of Wall Street' docuseries trailer (Image Series: YouTube | @CBSNews)

Belfort began his career as a stockbroker before launching Stratton Oakmont, Inc. in 1989. On the surface, the company appeared to operate as a legitimate brokerage firm. Behind closed doors, however, it functioned very differently. The firm's business centered around a fraudulent investment strategy known as a “pump-and-dump” scheme. Brokers aggressively persuaded customers to purchase inexpensive stocks, driving up demand and artificially increasing share prices. Once the values climbed, the company sold off its own holdings for huge profits. Investors who had been convinced to buy those stocks were left with nearly worthless shares after prices collapsed. The operation generated enormous amounts of money. During the height of his success, Belfort reportedly earned around $1 million every week.

The wealth funded an extravagant lifestyle that became almost as famous as the fraud itself. Expensive cars, luxury yachts, lavish parties, and dr*g use all became part of Belfort's public image. Eventually, regulators caught up with Stratton Oakmont. After years of scrutiny by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD), the brokerage was expelled from the organization in 1996. The legal consequences soon followed. In 1999, Belfort was indicted on charges that included securities fraud and money laundering. He later admitted his crimes by pleading guilty and agreed to pay $110 million in restitution to the investors who had lost money through the scheme. His cooperation with federal investigators also played a big role in his sentencing. Belfort wore a wire and provided information about several of his associates, helping authorities build additional cases.

A picture of Jordan Belfort taken from 'The Real Wolf of Wall Street' docuseries trailer (Image Series: YouTube | @CBSNews)

On July 18, 2003, he received a four-year prison sentence, but he did not serve the entire term. He spent 22 months behind bars before being released in 2006. Ironically, prison became the place where another chapter of his life began. During a 2024 conversation with Piers Morgan, Belfort reflected on his time behind bars and explained that incarceration unexpectedly pushed him toward writing. That eventually led to the publication of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ roughly a year after his release. Today, Belfort's career looks very different from his Wall Street days, although he remains a public figure. As seen during the closing moments of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, he reinvented himself as an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, author, and business trainer.

A picture of Jordan Belfort taken from 'The Real Wolf of Wall Street' docuseries trailer (Image Series: YouTube | @CBSNews)

On his official website, he describes himself as an “investment guru,” an “entrepreneurship expert,” and “the world's #1 sales trainer.” His business now focuses on seminars, corporate workshops, online programs, and coaching sessions built around his Straight Line System for Sales & Persuasion. Moreover, Belfort regularly posts videos on YouTube and other social media platforms, using them to promote his events, training courses, books, and personal brand. Apart from his bestselling memoir, Belfort has written three additional books. Individuals can also purchase branded merchandise, including apparel and novelty items, via his website. On the personal front, Belfort married his fourth wife, Cristina Invernizzi, in 2021.

Despite rebuilding his career, one issue has continued to follow him for years: restitution payments. ‘The Real Wolf of Wall Street’ points out that Belfort has repaid only a small portion of the money he still owes the victims of his fraud. Following his conviction, he was originally required to direct half of his gross income toward restitution while under supervised release. That obligation later came to an end. As of 2018, Belfort had repaid roughly $13 million out of the $110 million he had agreed to return.