Hiding the truth: 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos' late husband's fraud scandal exposed

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos has talked a lot about her late husband John Vassos on the ABC show. However, she definitely managed to hide his sketchy past. A Reddit user dug deep into Joan's husband's past and revealed his money laundering and tax fraud.

According to official court documents, government contractor John was allegedly involved in the fraud with Keith Forney. John owned and operated BCE Corporation and CapX Solutions at the time and helped Keith get a contract to maintain copiers for Maryland's court system. The contract required that at least 20% of the work go to a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and the President of Sharp Business Systems bid on the contract and approved Keith's company, Forney Enterprises, Inc. request. Keith, representing FEI, signed an agreement with SBS to share the work. The Maryland court system awarded the contract to SBS, which was renewed in 2010 and 2011.

FEI sent monthly invoices to SBS for $12,500, claiming they were doing work as the MBE and FEI received $400,000 in total. However, Keith funneled this money to John, who was working as a consultant for SBS. John later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, tax fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan DeKramer's husband John Vasso was convicted to wire fraud

John Vassos sold his BCE Corporation

John Vassos reportedly sold his BCE Corporation to Sharp Electronics in 2011 with the plans of early retirement. However, 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan's late husband then ditched his retirement plans and founded CapX Solutions LLC, another office equipment sales and service business in 2016.

CapX Solutions swiftly transformed into a multi-million dollar enterprise, amassing hundreds of clients much like BCE. This rapid growth, however, was fueled by a hidden web of fraud that ultimately led to his conviction.

John Vassos sold his BCE Corporation

How did 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan's husband John Vassos die?

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos faced a heartbreaking loss when her husband, John, passed away at the age of 59 after a two-year fight against pancreatic cancer. He took his last breath at their home in Maryland on January 18, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

During the premiere of the ABC show in September, Joan shared her emotional journey of loss. She revealed that they were all set to head out for a lacrosse game when John suddenly said, "I just feel really lousy." She looked at him and suspected that something was seriously wrong. It wasn't long after that when John received his diagnosis.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos's husband died of pancreatic cancer

How did John and Joan Vassos meet?

The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos met her husband John in Ocean City, Maryland, when she was 20 and her now late husband was 21. Their connection was instant, igniting a romance that blossomed into a beautiful partnership. They dreamt of a joyful family, and together they built one filled with warmth and laughter. Their home was a lively haven, bursting with love and energy. Joan claimed that John had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel special.

He brought joy to everyday moments, making life feel vibrant and engaging. He made Joan feel seen every single day and she called the 33 years of their marriage life the 'best'. The couple also share four kids, Nicholas Vassos, Erica Vassos, Luke Vassos and Allison (Noah) Joseph.