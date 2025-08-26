Her kid’s vision loss inspired a breakthrough product — but ‘Shark Tank’ investors had other ideas

Mom’s heartfelt ‘Shark Tank’ pitch for kids’ eye patches wins hearts — but not a deal

They say mothers shape the world, and Paige Brattin’s ‘Shark Tank’ pitch proved just that. Brattin introduced See Worthy, a medical eye patch designed specifically for kids. But this wasn’t just any patch; it came in fun designs and prioritized comfort for little ones. According to Shark Tank Recap, the patch is made from gentle materials that won’t irritate sensitive skin. Brattin entered the tank seeking $250,000 for a 10% equity stake, bringing a heartfelt story to support her product.

“When my daughter Eddie was five, my whole world changed when we found out she was blind. She was diagnosed with refractive amblyopia, which is one of the leading causes of childhood vision loss. And while it's likely you’ve never heard of it, amblyopia shockingly affects one in 45 children. But luckily it's treatable.” Brattin then explained that the patient has to cover the stronger eye to strengthen the vision of the weaker eye. She, however, also stressed that the existing patches in the market were uncomfortable, which children usually avoid wearing. Explaining See Worthy, Brattin added, “My innovative and patented design has breathable materials, medical adhesives that stick safely to the skin, and a whole new shape that fits the eye socket a lot more comfortably and fits infants to adults.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worthy Brands Patches (@worthy_brands)

Since the inception of the company in 2019, Brattin had generated $1.7 million in total sales, as of Season 15, according to Shark Tank Recap. Each box of 50 patches was sold for $27.50 on the website. Meanwhile, on Amazon, See Worthy was being sold for $28.50. Talking to the sharks, Brattin said that each patch costs $7 to make. Discussing its marketing further, Brattin told the investors that she barely uses social media for customer acquisition, but targets pediatric ophthalmology conferences. While attending the conferences, she introduced her eye patches to doctors who then recommended them to their patients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worthy Brands Patches (@worthy_brands)

On the show, Brattin shared that she wasn’t just looking for investment but also wanted support to grow her brand and secure licensing deals. During the bidding, Kevin O’Leary praised her product but ultimately backed out, saying he couldn’t personally connect with See Worthy. Mark Cuban followed suit, believing that Brattin didn’t need a partner to succeed. Brattin then explained her plans to license popular characters to feature on the patches, adding an exciting new dimension to her product.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worthy Brands Patches (@worthy_brands)

While Daymond John liked the idea, he agreed with Cuban. “You don't need any help, you are doing great, and you’re gonna do better, I am out,” John said. Lori Greiner, meanwhile, expressed, “I don't see this as the right investment for me, but I am happy to talk to you about licensing, because I think that this is something that helps people.” At the end of the episode, Brattin had no deal in her hand. However, after her appearance, See Worthy saw 10x more sales on the website. “I have had a few investors reach out, and I’m fielding those connections carefully to make sure everyone is vetted properly,” Brattin told Shark Tank Recap.