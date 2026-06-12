Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘One Month Mark’ sparks massive Hollywood bidding war as Apple lands rom-com rights

The Oscar winner is set to appear as Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games' prequel, 'Sunrise on the Reaping in November.

Jennifer Lawrence has found her next film project. The Oscar-winner has signed on to star and produce the romantic comedy 'One Month Mark,' Deadline reported on Thursday. The spec sparked a fierce bidding war among more than 40 producers, including major production companies with studio deals and independent financiers. As one of the most buzzed-about specs in recent memory, it also received unsolicited offers from studios and streamers. Several producers involved in the process told the outlet that, "It’s one of the best rom-com scripts in years." Deadline previously reported that Chernin Entertainment had landed the rights.

A look at Jennifer Lawrence in the film 'Causeway' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment | Photo by Macall Polay)

Fleur de Bruijn is a writer, director, and performer who honed her comedic skills at Second City and the Upright Citizens Brigade. 'One Month Mark' is only her second feature film spec script. Its plot centers on two individuals with wildly different dating histories. The film follows two individuals with opposite dating histories: she has never made it past a month in a relationship, while he has never gone longer than a month without one. Her male lead is described as a serial dater who has never been single for longer than a month. Aside from the 35-year-old star, no other actor has been cast in the film so far.

Fleur de Bruijn similarly sold the spec for 'Early Action,' a comedy about two parents who fabricate a traumatic experience to help their son get into his dream college, to Apple and The Walsh Company in May 2025. David Ready and Peter Chernin will serve as producers on 'One Month Mark.' Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi will also produce through their company, Excellent Cadaver. Furthermore, Apple Original Films has joined the project following a competitive auction for the package. De Bruijn will executive produce the project alongside Chernin's EVP Brady Fujikawa.

Jennifer Lawrence as seen on 'Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen (Image Source: Bravo | Watch What Happens Live!)

Lawrence's most recent release was 'Die, My Love,' opposite Robert Pattinson, where she played a young mother grappling with severe postpartum depression. She also produced the psychological drama. She recently wrapped production on Martin Scorsese's Gothic psychological thriller, 'What Happens at Night.' The actress will be seen alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Mads Mikkelsen, Jared Harris, Patricia Clarkson, and the Romanian actors Ilinca Manolache and Gabriel Spahiu.

Jennifer Lawrence seen with Leonardo DiCaprio in 'What Happens at Night' (Image Source: Apple | Photo by Niko Tavernise)

Chernin Entertainment’s latest project, the sci-fi psychological horror 'Backrooms,' was released at the end of May. It became a box-office hit, grossing over $215 million against a $10 million budget. Earlier this year, it also produced the survival thriller 'Apex,' which ranked #1 on Netflix's global English film list with 38.2 million views in its first three days following its April release. Similarly, its action thriller series 'Man on Fire' topped Netflix's Global Top 10 English-language TV chart, pulling 11 million views in its first four days.