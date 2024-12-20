'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton pleads guilty to drug charges

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton was arrested for illegal drug possession in September

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton has pleaded guilty following her arrest for drug possession. She was arrested at a Tennessee zoo and faced serious consequences. Currently, in her hometown of Kentucky, Amy was originally sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison. However, she has avoided jail time after accepting a plea deal.

The reality star was reportedly charged with illegal possession of Schedule I drugs, illegal possession of Schedule IV drugs, and two counts of child abuse/ neglect/ endangerment. However, the US Sun has recently revealed that Amy has pleaded guilty to two counts of simple possession. The TLC show star will serve supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and is required to complete an alcohol and drug assessment. Amy has been banned from the safari park where she was arrested for the duration of her probation. Additionally, she has been ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs.

Amy Slaton is ordered to take parenting classes

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton's child endangerment counts have notably been dismissed but she needs to complete parenting classes. The TLC star shares two sons, Gage Deon and Glenn Allen, with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. At the time of the arrest, Amy's sons were in the car with the drugs.

Amy's parenting has often been questioned and has been continuously dubbed as a 'bad mom.'However, the parenting classes could prove beneficial for her. The reality star keeps her sons, house, and surroundings dirty which affects her kids' health. Additionally, she was also criticized for not following car safety rules.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton calls 911 for a camel bite

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton enjoyed a trip to a drive-through safari park with her beau, Brian Lovvorn, and their sons, but the outing soon took a tragic turn, The reality star was rushed to the hospital after a camel bit her when she was feeding them. The reality star left the zoo on a stretcher but the Tennessee Safari Park co-owner Claude Conley claimed that Amy wasn't bitten by the camel. The co-owner insisted that there were no bruises and claimed that she might have cut her arm on something.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton arrested with illegal drugs

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton was receiving treatment for her alleged camel bite injury when the police searched her car and shockingly found illegal drugs. The authorities discovered Schedule I psychedelic mushrooms and Schedule VI marijuana, both of which are banned in Tennessee for any medical or recreational use.

Amy had 80 grams of marijuana in her possession. She and her beau, Brian Lovvorn, were arrested and taken to Crockett County Jail but were later released on a $10,000 bond each.