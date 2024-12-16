Inside Donnie Wahlberg's net worth: 'Very Scary People' host has lost $1.6 million in stocks

Singer, actor, and producer Donnie Wahlberg is all set to make his hosting debut with ID's show, 'Very Scary People' and the viewers must be eager to know about his net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Donnie has a net worth of $25 million. He is not as rich as his brother Mark Wahlberg as he lost plenty in stocks.

Donnie tried his luck in stocks but lost over $1.6 million in three years. However, he then quit investing in the stock market and started flipping houses. Surprisingly, he sold over eight homes and earned $4.9 million in profit. Donnie will be joined by his wife, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg in the upcoming show.

Donnie has teased in the trailer that the latest season will dive deeper into each case, sharing raw, first-person accounts from those directly involved. Donnie has insisted that the latest season is more personal, and emotional and resonates on a whole new level.

Donnie Wahlberg's Early Life

Donnie Wahlberg was born on August 17, 1969, in Boston, Massachusetts in a tight-knit family of nine siblings. His father Donald was a teamster and delivery truck driver, while his mother Alma worked as a nurse's aide. He faced financial woes while growing up and his parents got divorced when he was 12.

Donnie and Mark lived with his mother and went to William Monroe Trotter School and Copley High School. He developed a passion for soul and rap music while hanging out with African-American friends on the bus on his way to school. He soon started composing rap lyrics.

Donnie Wahlberg rose to fame with 'New Kids on the Block'

Donnie Wahlberg's passion for music landed him on the audition of music producer Maurice Starr. He impressed the producer with his singing, dancing, and rapping skills and bagged a spot along with his brother Mark Wahlberg and friend Danny Wood, as well as Jordan Knight and Jonathan in a new boy band, New Kids on the Block. The band sold millions of records and more than $400 million worth of merchandise. They became a music sensation and toured around the world.

He is also a popularly known actor and starred in critically acclaimed movies and television shows. His most famous role was in 'Blue Bloods' as Detective Daniel Reagan. He charged $60,000 per episode for early seasons which was later increased to $150,000.

Donnie Wahlberg's legal issues

Donnie Wahlberg has a successful career but he also faced legal issues that jeopardized his career. He accidentally set a fire with arson in 1991 at the Seelbach Hotel in Louisville, Kentuck, and was arrested. He and his boy band were partying with fans when Donnie tossed vodka on a hallway carpet and ignited it into flames. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but his charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. However, his case was later dismissed after Donnie agreed to appear in PSAs addressing fire safety and drunk driving.

