Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ locks in Season 3 release date at Paramount+ and it’s only couple of months away

After a lengthy break following Season 2, Paramount+ has shared a major ‘Lioness’ Season 3 update as Joe faces dangers that hit closer to home.

Fans of ‘Lioness’ can finally circle a date on their calendars. After months of waiting and plenty of speculation about when the series would return, Paramount+ has officially announced that Season 3 of Taylor Sheridan’s espionage drama will debut on August 2. The announcement ends a lengthy break for viewers eagerly waiting to see what happens next after Season 2. The previous season wrapped up on December 8, 2024, meaning audiences will have waited well over a year and a half by the time new episodes arrive. The upcoming season appears set to raise the pressure on Joe, played by Zoe Saldaña, whose professional responsibilities and private life continue to collide in dangerous ways.

According to the newly released synopsis, the story will place Joe in an increasingly difficult position as threats begin closing in from multiple directions. What exactly Joe will face remains under wraps for now, but the official synopsis hints that the conflict will be more personal than ever. Season 3 will explore a world where covert organizations, foreign agents, and unexpected betrayals intersect. Joe finds herself caught between her commitment to the mission and her responsibilities at home. As suspicious patterns emerge and familiar names suddenly disappear, she begins to realize that powerful forces are operating behind the scenes. The situation becomes even more troubling when events start affecting every corner of her life, leaving her with little room to separate work from family.

A still from 'Lioness' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

Nicole Kidman returns as Kaitlyn, one of the key figures helping guide operations within the intelligence network. Michael Kelly is also back as Westfield, another trusted figure who works alongside Joe as new dangers emerge. Together, they will attempt to identify enemies who prefer to remain unseen while confronting a growing threat that appears far closer than expected. Saldaña and Kidman remain two of the series’ biggest draws, both serving as executive producers in addition to starring on screen. The cast for the third season also includes a familiar lineup of returning performers. Morgan Freeman is back alongside Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen.

A still from 'Lioness' Season 3 featuring Morgan Freeman (Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

Behind the camera, Taylor Sheridan continues leading the project as executive producer. Sheridan has become one of television’s busiest creators in recent years, building an impressive collection of successful series across Paramount’s television lineup. While many viewers know him best for ‘Yellowstone’, ‘Lioness’ has carved out its own audience by focusing on undercover operations and intelligence work rather than ranch politics. The executive producer team for the new season also includes David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, and Keith Cox. Now with an August premiere locked in, audiences can begin counting down the weeks until the story resumes.