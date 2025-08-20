‘AGT’ contestant finds his biological dad after 55 years — thanks to his wife’s faith and a DNA kit

‘AGT’ Season 19 winner Richard Goodall, 55, met his biological dad for the first time and shared a heartfelt Instagram photo

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19 winner Richard Goodall recently shared a touching personal milestone: meeting his biological father for the first time. On August 10, Goodall posted the heartwarming update on Instagram, along with a photo of the smiling father-son duo. While he didn’t go into full detail about their first meeting, the joy on their faces spoke volumes. “My friends, I’d like to introduce an amazing man; his name is Hubert,” Goodall wrote in the caption. “Thanks to ancestry and Angie, I found my biological father. He is a retired K9 police officer in Indy, not to mention a retired Army veteran.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Goodall (@richard.goodall)

Goodall further added, "He has no children so you can imagine his shock to find out after all these years? He has a son. While I can't tell you the whole story, but he wasn't even told I existed." In addition to this, Goodall also gave a special shoutout to his wife Angie, for helping him track down his biological father. Goodall concluded the lengthy caption by writing, "A huge thank you to my Angie. Had it not been for her I wouldn’t have tried to look. Richard."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section with many heartwarming messages, as one wrote, "What a great moment that is, keep making lots of memories together, you both deserve it." Followed by a second user who penned, "Wow! So happy that you connected! I wonder if he watched you on AGT and had NO IDEA! 😮." Another netizen commented, "The greatest gift. Soak in these special moments, Richard and ask your Dad everything. Learn all you can from him and he from you. So very happy God has Blessed you abundantly. Precious memories. ❤️❤️❤️❤️." A fan commented, "Lookalikes! What a special moment ! Congratulations. Wishing you a life full of love and happiness."

Currently, Goodall and his wife Angie live in Terre Haute, Indiana. For the unversed, Goodall announced that he had tied the knot with his wife Angie through a social media post, which was shared on Facebook on September 18, just a couple of days before Goodall emerged as the winner of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. "As of 3pm pacific time Angie and I are now Richard and Angela VanGoodall!" Goodall wrote alongside a beautiful close-up photograph of the newly married couple's hands, which were adorned with wedding bands.

The next day, Goodall uploaded a series of pictures from his and Angie's wedding day on his Facebook account with a sweet caption that read, "An amazing night day and night last night married to my lovewith my agt family attending and we got the pleasure of eating in Malibu on the beach at moonshadows! So blessed and eternally grateful. Angie and Richard." Earlier this month, Goodall returned to 'AGT' to celebrate the show's 20th milestone year. During the special, Goodall stunned everyone with his power-packed rendition of Survivor's 1982 hit, 'Eye of the Tiger.' These days, Goodall is gearing up for his new single, 'Long Time Coming,' which is set to drop on August 29.